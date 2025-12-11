Ahead of matchup with the Chargers, the Chiefs are likely to return star lineman

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a major victory over an NFC playoff contender, the Philadelphia Eagles. With this victory increasing their playoff odds, a victory over their rival Kansas City Chiefs, will further their search, whilst ending their opponents.

With a lot on the line, the Chiefs are lucky to find themselves a huge boost to their offensive line. The return of an interior offensive lineman who will seek to help a weakened Chiefs line.

RELATED: Chargers’ Justin Herbert under fire for postgame sideline exchange

Ahead of matchup with Chargers, Chiefs likely to return star lineman

According to the official Chargers vs Chiefs Wednesday injury report, Kansas City's guard, Trey Smith, was a full participant in practice, with an ankle designation.

Smith has been out since Week 12, when he suffered an injury against the Indianapolis Colts. Since then, the Chiefs were forced to play Mike Caliendo, a former 2022 undrafted free agent. In Smith's absence, Caliendo recorded PFF pass blocking grades of 35.9, 10.5 and 57.2.

Mike Caliendo is by far the worst offensive lineman I’ve ever watched https://t.co/5CmsRnfr0y — Julio (@RasheeTouchdown) December 8, 2025

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert poised for changing of the guard from Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

This weakness has been exploited mightily, with the Chiefs not winning a game since their starting guards' injury. Smith, before his injury, has recorded a 70.2 PFF offensive grade, only giving up 15 pressures on 577 snaps. For reference, Chargers starting guard Mekhi Becton gave up eight (!) pressures on 74 snaps against the Eagles.

As long as Smith does not suffer any setbacks, he is set to return ahead of the Chargers matchup. An unlucky break for the Chargers as they look to permanently knock out their long-time rivals.

Those Chargers have a healthy, solid pass-rush looking to counteract this big Chiefs news. Khalil Mack has 4.5 sacks this year, while Tuli Tuipulotu has enjoyed a breakout. Odafe Oweh, who came over via trade before the deadline, has been a key part of the rotation and has five sacks so far.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

After shocking return to NFL, Philip Rivers vs. Chargers in playoffs is possible

Chargers injury updates fallout ahead of Week 15 vs. Chiefs

Can the Chargers still catch Broncos, win AFC West?