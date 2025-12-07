Chargers predicted to take big swing on star edge rusher in 2026 NFL free agency

The Los Angeles Chargers have paid their edge rushers in the past. They handed Joey Bosa a five year, $135 million deal in 2020 after the end of his rookie contract. The Bolts also traded for Khalil Mack in 2022, taking on part of his massive six year, $141 million contract from the Chicago Bears.

Mack ripped off three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons with the Bolts from 2022-24 and has been a staple on their defense ever since. The Chargers will have to pay Mack again in the offseason, along with Odafe Oweh, whom they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the trade deadline.

Long story short, they have edge rushers to pay. Could they look to outside help to replace one of Mack or Oweh? Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has the Chargers making a splash signing in 2026 free agency, signing Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson.

Trey Hendrickson to Chargers could be beneficial for both sides

First off, the Chargers won't have any issues with money in 2026, as they're slated to have over $100 million in cap space. Signing Hendrickson, who's certainly looking for a major payday, wouldn't handicap them from making other moves as well.

"The Bengals are trying to forge a desperate playoff push without Hendrickson, leaning upon the return of fellow standout Joe Burrow, and all indications are the former is destined for new pastures this offseason. After repeatedly eyeing a trade out of town, Hendrickson is due to test the market."

Hendrickson is pretty much out of Cincinnati after this season after contract disputes this past offseason. Spotrac currently projects his next deal to be worth $22 million per year. With two consecutive 17.5-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024, Hendrickson will likely want more than that.

Injuries have limited him to seven games in 2025, with just four sacks. Hendrickson also isn't getting any younger, as he'll be 32 next year. However, the Chargers have seen Mack play at a high level at his age, so that shouldn't be an issue in handing Hendrickson a deal.

This could be a major move for the Chargers to reach another level in 2026 and beyond.

