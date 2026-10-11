Predicting Chargers' Starters vs Broncos for NFL Week 5: Is There Anyone Left Alive?

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-4, banged up and are already plugging roster holes with practice squad elevations and free agents off the street... it is only Week 5. They welcome in their division rivals the Denver Broncos to SoFi Stadium in week five with the hopes to snag their first win of the season.



The Chargers' 2026 season is barely breathing. The anemic offense showed signs of life in the second half against the Seahawks in week four. There is a path forward for them to save their season but any hope has to start with getting a win over the Broncos. It will be a tall task with their injuries.

Chargers Offense

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) runs after the catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Justin Herbert

Running back: Omarion Hampton

Fullback: Alec Ingold

Tight end: Oronde Gadsden II

Wide receiver: Tre' Harris

Wide receiver: Marquez Valdez-Scantling

Left tackle: Branson Taylor

Left guard: Logan Taylor (R)

Center: Jake Slaughter (R)

Right guard: Cole Strange

Right tackle: Travis Burke (R)

The Chargers will be sending out a makeshift offensive unit of backups and new roster additions to face off against the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles lost four of their starters on offense against the Seattle Seahawks including left tackle Rashawn Slater who just underwent tight-rope surgery to help a high ankle sprain heal.

Right tackle Joe Alt is also out of this game as is wide receiver Quentin Johnston who suffered a chest injury, likely on a 44 yard reception where he leaped into the air and took a free fall and landed flat on his back. Left guard Trevor Penning, who already was the Chargers' fifth option at left guard since training camp, was placed on injured reserve as well.

Second-year offensive lineman Branson Taylor will make his 2026 debut against Denver after being sidelined for the first four weeks after suffering an injury in the preseason and was placed on IR to start the season. In addition to the return of Taylor, veteran Daniel Brunskill was signed to the practice squad earlier this week and he was elevated for the game despite being with the team only a few days. He has experience at all five positions but has the majority of his career snaps at right guard and center.

The wide receiver room is absolutely barren with Johnston out and McConkey likely a game-time decision but limited if he plays. Tre' Harris recent roster addition Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Derius Davis will be joined by newly signed receiver from the practice squad Theo Wease Jr.

we've activated FB/DL scott matlock + G/T branson taylor from reserve/injured + signed WR theo wease to active roster + other moves



→ https://t.co/6zg51vzK2v pic.twitter.com/H2bfoLMsSb — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 10, 2026

Chargers defense

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack (52) is seen against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge rusher: Khalil Mack

Edge rusher:Tuli Tuipulotu

Defensive tackle: Teair Tart

Defensive tackle: Jamaree Caldwell

Linebacker: Daiyan Henley

Linebacker: Del'Shawn Phillips

Nickelback: Elijah Molden

Safety: Tony Jefferson

Safety: RJ Mickens

Cornerback: Tarheeb Still

Cornerback: Cam Hart

The Chargers defense will look mostly the same from week four although the depth at cornerback will be severely tested. All of the cornerbacks on the active roster were on the injury report this week with the exception of Tarheeb Still. Cam Hart and Deane Leonard both logged a full practice on Friday and are set to play but Donte Jackson is out and Rodney Shelley is questionable.

The Chargers will be counting on their defensive front to keep the defense and the Chargers in the game, they are the most important unit for the Chargers success heading into Sunday.