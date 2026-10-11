Predicting Chargers' Starters vs Broncos for NFL Week 5: Is There Anyone Left Alive?
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The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-4, banged up and are already plugging roster holes with practice squad elevations and free agents off the street... it is only Week 5. They welcome in their division rivals the Denver Broncos to SoFi Stadium in week five with the hopes to snag their first win of the season.
The Chargers' 2026 season is barely breathing. The anemic offense showed signs of life in the second half against the Seahawks in week four. There is a path forward for them to save their season but any hope has to start with getting a win over the Broncos. It will be a tall task with their injuries.
Chargers Offense
Quarterback: Justin Herbert
Running back: Omarion Hampton
Fullback: Alec Ingold
Tight end: Oronde Gadsden II
Wide receiver: Tre' Harris
Wide receiver: Marquez Valdez-Scantling
Left tackle: Branson Taylor
Left guard: Logan Taylor (R)
Center: Jake Slaughter (R)
Right guard: Cole Strange
Right tackle: Travis Burke (R)
The Chargers will be sending out a makeshift offensive unit of backups and new roster additions to face off against the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles lost four of their starters on offense against the Seattle Seahawks including left tackle Rashawn Slater who just underwent tight-rope surgery to help a high ankle sprain heal.
Right tackle Joe Alt is also out of this game as is wide receiver Quentin Johnston who suffered a chest injury, likely on a 44 yard reception where he leaped into the air and took a free fall and landed flat on his back. Left guard Trevor Penning, who already was the Chargers' fifth option at left guard since training camp, was placed on injured reserve as well.
Second-year offensive lineman Branson Taylor will make his 2026 debut against Denver after being sidelined for the first four weeks after suffering an injury in the preseason and was placed on IR to start the season. In addition to the return of Taylor, veteran Daniel Brunskill was signed to the practice squad earlier this week and he was elevated for the game despite being with the team only a few days. He has experience at all five positions but has the majority of his career snaps at right guard and center.
The wide receiver room is absolutely barren with Johnston out and McConkey likely a game-time decision but limited if he plays. Tre' Harris recent roster addition Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Derius Davis will be joined by newly signed receiver from the practice squad Theo Wease Jr.
Chargers defense
Edge rusher: Khalil Mack
Edge rusher:Tuli Tuipulotu
Defensive tackle: Teair Tart
Defensive tackle: Jamaree Caldwell
Linebacker: Daiyan Henley
Linebacker: Del'Shawn Phillips
Nickelback: Elijah Molden
Safety: Tony Jefferson
Safety: RJ Mickens
Cornerback: Tarheeb Still
Cornerback: Cam Hart
The Chargers defense will look mostly the same from week four although the depth at cornerback will be severely tested. All of the cornerbacks on the active roster were on the injury report this week with the exception of Tarheeb Still. Cam Hart and Deane Leonard both logged a full practice on Friday and are set to play but Donte Jackson is out and Rodney Shelley is questionable.
The Chargers will be counting on their defensive front to keep the defense and the Chargers in the game, they are the most important unit for the Chargers success heading into Sunday.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.