Chargers Week 5 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Status and Replacement Options

The Los Angeles Chargers limped back to LA after dropping their fourth straight to the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 4. The Chargers were already banged up heading into the game against Seattle but it got significantly worse by the end of the game.

The Chargers are the subject of several sports jokes and sayings. The term "Chargering" is now common knowledge among NFL media as a term used to describe the Chargers magical ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Now it seems that the Chargers curse is becoming more widely known and accepted.

The Chargers curse refers more to the high volume of injuries at key positions the Chargers seem to face on a consistent basis. The 2025 season became a train wreck on the offensive line when the Chargers lost both of their top tackles for the season and had a revolving door at the positions the entire season.

This offseason, newly signed center Tyler Biadasz suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp. Entering Week 4, the Chargers were already down to their fifth option at left guard and ended up losing both tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt on top of left guard Trevor Penning to injury. The final offensive line that finished out the game consisted of four rookies and the original starting right guard Cole Strange. Curse or no curse, the results are devastating.

The Chargers may be getting some reinforcements this week before they face off against the Broncos. The team opened the practice window for offensive lineman Branson Taylor and fullback/tight end Scott Matlock, both of whom started the season on injured reserve. If Taylor is healthy, he should be rushed to the starting lineup with guard Kayode Awosika still not practicing, guard Trevor Penning in concussion protocol and both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt already ruled out.

wednesday's injury report for week 5 vs DEN pic.twitter.com/1xgJcHuFUy — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 7, 2026

One of the more positive developments is that tight end Charlie Kolar returned to practice in a limited fashion after undergoing forearm surgery after an injury suffered in Week 2. If Kolar is able to play, his blocking will greatly help the gameplan for a pair of inexperienced tackles, presumably Branson Taylor and rookie Travis Burke.

The Chargers skill position groups on both sides of the ball will be tested this week with three out of four of the top wide receivers and cornerbacks carrying an injury designation to start the week. With an inexperienced offensive line and receiving options banged up, establishing the run will be critical for the Chargers if they are going to have a chance Sunday.

Due to the significant injuries, the Chargers may use multiple practice squad elevations to fill out the game day roster. It will be worth noting who is able to log full practices as the week continues.