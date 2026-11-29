The Los Angeles Chargers are a team in flux.

Justin Herbert is injured. The team is 1-9 and higher on NFL draft positioning than any other list. And head coach Jim Harbaugh, his coaching staff and even general manager Joe Hortiz should probably be on the hot seat.

The Chargers are also a team losing some straight-up cash via the NFL thanks to the fines process that reviews the prior week’s action.

Tack on some interesting roster moves in response to an exhaustive injury report and there are some interesting things happening around the Chargers before kickoff in Week 12 against the New England Patriots.

Chargers players fined vs. Jets

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh , running back Kimani Vidal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the NFL, two Chargers players received fine letters for actions committed during the Week 11 loss to the New York Jets.

Chargers running back Kimani Vidal received a fine letter of $5,972 for an unnecessary roughness late-hit infraction in the second quarter.

Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart received a fine letter of $11,941 for an unnecessary roughness facemask violation, also in the second quarter.

For what it’s worth, Mason Taylor of the Jets received the biggest fine of the game, checking in at $13,215 for a third-quarter leg whip violation.

Chargers roster moves update vs. Patriots

Before kickoff against the Patriots, the Chargers announced two roster moves.

There, the Chargers elevated linebacker Andre Carter and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster.

Blame the injury report for these standard elevations. Rookie outside linebacker Akheem Mesidor has a “doubtful” tag going into the game, fellow pass-rushing specialist Tuli Tuipulotu is "questionable" and Khalil Mack was on the report earlier in the week after a rest day on Wednesday.

Same story at cornerback, with Tarheeb Still “questionable” going into the game against the Patriots, never mind Deane Leonard and Rodney Shelley sitting on injured reserve.

In an ideal world, neither elevation actually needs to see the field, but this hasn’t exactly been an ideal season for the Chargers. The team choosing to rest some of these 50-50 guys in the hopes of a stronger finish later next month wouldn’t be a stunner at this point.

Keep in mind, too, that Justin Herbert has already been ruled out. That puts backup DJ Uiagalelei in line to start, while the Chargers already signed Jake Browning from the practice squad to the active roster earlier in the week.

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