3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Chargers' Week 5 Matchup vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers are not dead yet, but their 2026 season is barely breathing. Justin Herbert and the Chargers showed that they still have fight left in them in the second half of their week four battle in Seattle against the Seahawks. There is a path forward for them to save their season but it all starts against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles has been off to a rough start to 2026. Expectations entering the season were sky high and their struggles on the offensive side of the ball have been shocking to everyone around the NFL. If the Chargers have any hope of saving their season, it starts with the offense finding its identity.

Entering into the week five matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Chargers are dealing with a substantial amount of injuries and nearly their entire starting offensive line is out. As they try to fight to stay alive in 2026, let's dive into some of the key storylines of this game that I will be closely watching on game day.

Can Mike McDaniel help the makeshift offensive line survive?

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Travis Burke (77) helps Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) to his feet against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Chargers lost three out five starting offensive linemen in week four against the Seahawks and left guard Trevor Penning was already the fifth option at left guard looking back to training camp. The Chargers hope to activate Branson Taylor from injured reserve for this game but even if he returns to the lineup, they will still be sending out at least two rookies and potentially up to four to face the Denver Broncos.

The lack of experience and time on task will absolutely affect the play calling and available play calls for offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. A limited play sheet may be the best-case scenario for the offense to catch their breath and find a groove. The Chargers started moving the ball against the Seahawks in the second half of week four by keeping it relatively simple.

The Broncos run defense is giving up 4.1 yards per carry and are second to last in the NFL in defensive epa against the run. The Chargers enter Sunday down multiple receivers on top of the offensive line injuries, establishing the run is an absolute must for Mike McDaniel.

If the Chargers can establish the run, it will help the inexperienced offensive line face a very good front seven from the Broncos but it should also open up the play action passing attack and help Tre' Harris and whichever receiver is left available to play. Mike McDaniel has to nail the game plan to help out this offensive line.

Which wide receiver or pass catcher raises his hand?

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) runs after a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers offensive weapons in the passing game outside of Ladd McConkey have been inconsistent. Harris and Johnston both came up clutch in the comeback attempt against Seattle and someone needs to carry that energy and momentum forward.

Johnston and Brenen Thompson are already ruled out for this week and McConkey may not play either which leaves Harris, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Derius Davis as the only healthy receivers. Practice squad call ups for Greg Jennings and Theo Wease Jr are likely and tight end Oronde Gadsden should be involved as well.

Can the Chargers reign in the procedural penalties?

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with a referee against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers are leading the NFL in false start penalties and have consistently shot themselves in the foot with negative plays from either penalties or just from negative results. Mike McDaniel has not yet dramatically altered his play calling to adjust to the struggles. The offensive line that will be trotting out his Sunday should force his hand.

The Chargers will be facing the Broncos missing a significant chunk of their starting lineup and even if some of them play through injuries, they will have had limited to no practice all week. Complex plays and curveball snap counts should be dialed back.