The Los Angeles Chargers were unable to follow up on their victorious effort from Week 10 when they faced off against the New York Jets on their home field this week. The Chargers, unfortunately, found a new way to lose this week with the defense seemingly shorthanded and exhausted.

The Chargers were missing multiple starters from their defense against the Jets, just days after they put forth a dominating effort against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The Jets' rush offense, between running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, landed body blows and jabs on the Chargers defense at an exhausting pace. The same defense that held Derrick Henry to ten yards on ten carries just six days earlier, could not stop the Jets ground attack, even when the game was on the line.

The loss drops Los Angeles to 1-9 on the season and any miracle run of winning nine in a row for a shot at the playoffs has quickly been killed off. There are many potential reactions to this game from the Chargers perspective, let's run through several of them.

Draft position

The Chargers may have dropped a game to the Jets but the victory may have cost New York a chance to draft a quarterback without having to use their draft war chest to trade up. The current draft order is relatively unchanged with the Titans still holding down the top spot followed by the Chargers and Dolphins.

The Chargers, having lost, now face the reality that they are likely picking in the top five in the draft in 2027. Head coach Jim Harbaugh finally acknowledged that the process now includes an eye to the future in his postgame press conference. The Chargers now have a more firm handle on a top-three pick in losing to the Jets with both the Jets and Colts having three wins. The game between the Chargers and Dolphins Christmas weekend will likely determine who gets the better draft pick.

Did Jim Harbaugh forget the Chargers were down two scores?

The end of the game was baffling from a time management point of view for the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers went on their final scoring drive, taking possession with nearly ten minutes left in the game and took a slow, methodical approach down the field and finally scored with under two minutes left in the game. Where was the urgency?

The long drive essentially forced the defense into a one first down and the game is over type scenario and left no room for error. The Jets were able to close it out but there was an odd sense of lack of situational awareness from the team.

The Chargers offense finally looked alive with the return of Ladd McConkey

It is obviously too little, too late for the 2026 Chargers but they seem to have found an identity on the ground and sprinkled in with the passing game the offense looked ok. Having Ladd McConkey back on the field proved to be critical as he accounted for two touchdowns. The tight ends were involved in the attack and Tre' Harris made several grabs as well. It was at least functional and the original vision could be seen through the smoke.

The jump in scoring with McConkey back on the field underscores the need for additional weapons for the Chargers next offseason. Even if the Chargers miss out on drafting Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, this class is fairly loaded at the wide receiver position.

All of Mike McDaniel's 'guys' have been busts

The Chargers made several moves this offseason specifically for Mike McDaniel as he went to retool the offense and prepare for his system install. The first signing was grabbing Cole Strange from free agency to assume a starting guard role, he has now been benched mid-game and lost his starting job this week to veteran Kayode Awosika.

It was a fun note when it happened, but McDaniel actually made wanted posters for fullback Alec Ingold and running back Keaton Mitchell to ask general manager Joe Hortiz to go get them in free agency and Hortiz obliged. Ingold is almost certainly done for the year on IR and Mitchell has seen his snaps and role dramatically cut down.

It is hard to fault rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson who, for what seems like a different soft issue injury every week, has been unable to get on the field. Thompson was specifically requested by McDaniel as a prospect to be drafted and again, Hortiz obliged. The bottom line is, the offense that McDaniel thought he was building, never took shape but has seemingly evolved more towards the Rams or 49ers offense, a move that should have been made long ago.

Warren Sharp was right

NFL analyst Warren Sharp rightly identified a major problem for the Chargers and their 2026 schedule back in the spring following the schedule release. The NFL gave the Chargers a devastating rest disadvantage this season and in hindsight, it sould have been taken more seriously at the time.

NFL 2026 Net Rest Edges



net rest = total days of extra rest vs a team's opponent, summed over the course of the season (negative=bad)



-24: LAC

-23

-22

-21

-20

-19

-18

-17

-16

-15: PHI

-14

-13: LV

-12

-11

-10

-9: NYJ

-8

-7: NO

-6: IND, LAR, MIA, PIT

-5

-4: CIN

-3: BAL, JAX

-2:… https://t.co/Yo03poZurv — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 15, 2026

The Chargers had a late-night travel schedule following a cross-country Monday Night Football matchup in Baltimore and did not arrive home in Los Angeles until just before four A.M Tuesday. The Chargers played a tough game on Monday, had a brutal turnaround and it looked like they were sluggish on the field. The same defensive line that dominated Baltimore got beaten up by the Jets offensive front.

The bottom line

The Chargers are getting a very clear picture of their roster, with so many bodies going down, the depth is stretched thin. Missing multiple starting defenders proved too costly for them but the offense is at least showing signs of life.

Los Angeles' reality may finally be setting in and now with Justin Herbert in the NFL's concussion protocol the season is that much more bleak. At least the Chargers seem well positioned for a top-three pick in April.