The Los Angeles Chargers are lost.

We recently wrote, too, that Omarion Hampton is the perfect example of everything wrong with the Chargers.

Here is Hampton, a pricey first-round pick made by a Chargers front office that decided to ignore other problem areas and grab a low-impact position. And here is Jim Harbaugh, an old-school, run-first coach, hiring the new-era Mike McDaniel, who has decided that Hampton should be part of a three-back rotation with the so-so likes of Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell for reasons.

There are other problems, no doubt. The continued investment and reliance on Quentin Johnston is one. Don’t forget the Justin Herbert injury saga, either.

But the Hampton stuff? It’s only getting worse.

Mike McDaniel’s problematic Omarion Hampton quotes

It was inevitable that reporters would eventually put McDaniel on the grill a bit about Hampton.

After all, Harbaugh had just said that “yeah, in hindsight, we should have done that sooner,” in regards to making Hampton the workhorse back. That, after 22 carries for 105 yards and a score in Week 10.

So, here is McDaniel, getting in a back-and-forth with The Athletic’s Noah Furtado about Hampton’s usage:

Mike McDaniel on why it took to this point in the season to use Omarion Hampton as traditional RB1: "That kind of confuses me. I've given him, I mean, he's played about 29 plays a game or something like that, I heard at the beginning of the week. But he consistently has been on… — Noah Furtado (@bynoahfurtado) November 26, 2026

Hampton (138) has outcarried Vidal (45) and Mitchell (49) this year. The point of contention, really, is that he was a first-round investment and the rotation hasn’t been all that effective. He’s averaging 4.1 yards per carry with four scores…why not let him really get in a rhythm instead of oddly yanking him from games?

There’s another big problem: Earlier in the year, McDaniel stressed that this sort of rotation was meant to hopefully keep all guys fresh deep into the season. The implication was a playoff push. The Chargers are 1-9. The keeping guys fresh thing falls pretty flat, or even flatter than it has in the past.

Really, we should commend McDaniel for trying to be open, at least. Coach-speak is boring. But the comments here seem to fly in the face of what Harbaugh said about Hampton’s usage, too.

Overall? It’s just noise at this point. Spending on a first-round running back was a luxury pick the Chargers couldn't afford to make and now they’re debating how to use him during a 1-9 season. How they should be using him is obvious, and McDaniel seems to know it, but the Chargers as a whole seem more preoccupied with controlling outward messaging than actually doing things the right way.

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