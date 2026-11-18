The Los Angeles Chargers picked up their first win of the season and the narratives have flowed, coursing through media in pretty predictable fashion.

Joe Hortiz, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers have been overly concerned with messaging in the media this year, to the point one report even attempted to suggest that the failed Daiyan Henley trade was some sort of master plan to get draft picks for his departure, then re-sign him in free agency.

Next up is a note from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who suggested during a television appearance that the Chargers moving to 1-8 should be viewed as proof of what they’re building.

“And they did get validation with a win,” Rapoport said. “Perhaps they will get some more. But I really do wonder if just the good feeling in the locker room right there to show the players that what they are building is worth it was worth giving up on those late-round draft picks.”

There are problems with the idea, to say the least.

Chargers’ future concerns after first win

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers aren’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but they aren’t making the postseason, either.

That out of the way, there are some serious concerns with this idea that the Chargers suddenly have proof of the building concept.

In no particular order:

This isn’t a rebuild. The coordinators reset, but the core roster remained. Harbaugh had back-to-back 11-win seasons and was expected to make a playoff jump, not fall to 1-8.

Beating a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens team that has lost five in a row and sits in the cellar of its division by just three points isn’t a major sign of progress.

The front office pounded the table for zero trade deadline moves, then traded Henley at the last second to a contending division rival, giving up a young piece of the future instead of a veteran…then failed the trade and got him back anyway.

No trade deadline moves, no No. 1 draft pick (for now).

There are other examples, but onlookers get the idea. It’s great for the players in the locker room to get a win and avoid the stigma of 0-17.

But what could be Rapoport echoing what the Chargers front office wants to put out through the grapevine here as a big sign of things to come is just misguided.

The cold reality is that what the Chargers put on tape through 10 weeks might not be good enough to win another single game, and the entire coaching staff and even Hortiz in the front office could be on the hot seat as soon as the season ends.

Tough spot, though. The Chargers could also be “right” and win a few more times, knock themselves out of the top-10 draft order and keep everything the same before doing it all again in 2027.

It should be mildly entertaining to watch and see which way it goes for the Chargers at least, right?

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