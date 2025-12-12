Chargers' Justin Herbert somehow behind an unknown RB and an injured QB in MVP race

How in the world can Superman be underrated?

Granted, that might be a stretch to what is happening during this weird - potentially wonderful - Los Angeles Chargers' season. But there's no doubt that quarterback Justin Herbert should be in the MVP discussion. But lo and behold, he isn't.

Despite massive injuries that have left his offense playing with fourth-string offensive tackles and No. 3 running backs, Herbert has the Chargers in the thick of the AFC Playoffs chase with a 9-4 record. The Bolts, who play at the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, have won five of six. And through it all, Herbert has been the one constant.

MORE: Here's the real scenario for Chargers to mathematically eliminate Chiefs from playoffs

How many quarterbacks have led their team in rushing six times this season? Herbert has. The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen - widely considered the toughest, best rushing quarterback - has done it only once.

Last Monday night should have been Herbert's "MVP moment." Despite playing with a broken hand that required surgery just a week earlier and despite being sacked seven times. Herbert produced three key scrambles on the Chargers' final two drives to force overtime and then win the game.

Herbert faced the third-highest pressure rate (68.3%) in a single game in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Of the top four highest pressure rates faced in the Next Gen era, Herbert is the only quarterback to win the game. He has been sacked six or more times in three games in his career and inexplicably owns a 3-0 record in such games.

MORE: Chargers' Justin Herbert poised for changing of the guard from Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Herbert's reward for that heroic performance? He's tied for only ninth in the current MVP odds as a +15000 longshot. He's behind Daniel Jones, the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback who is out for the season. And he's even behind a rookie running back named Bhayshul Tuten who apparently plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars and has only 277 yards rushing.

Indeed, Superman is underrated.

Justin Herbert | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers stumble into loss on waiver wire, work out 5 free agents

Could we finally see a Madison Beer vs Taylor Swift matchup at Arrowhead?

Chargers climb up power rankings following victory in bloody battle against Eagles

Chargers lose player to Browns after Cleveland signs LA's practice squad member

Ahead of matchup with the Chargers, the Chiefs are likely to return star lineman