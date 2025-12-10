Here's the real scenario for Chargers to mathematically eliminate Chiefs from playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the ropes. The Los Angeles Chargers can officially knock them out.

The Bolts will need a little help Sunday in Week 15, but a win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead could spearhead a scenario in which the nine-time AFC West champs and recent three-time Super Bowl winners are officially eliminated from the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes has played in the last seven AFC Championship Games, but the Chiefs could be mathematically kaput if the following four things happen Sunday:

MORE: Chargers' Justin Herbert poised for changing of the guard from Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

1. Chargers beat Chiefs

They beat them, 27-21, in Week 1 in Brazil

2. Bills beat Patriots

They are favored by 1.5 points

3. Jaguars beat Jets

They are favored by 11.5 points

4. Texans beat Cardinals

They are favored by 9.5 points

Before Sunday's kickoff the 6-7 Chiefs have only a 11-percent chance of making the postseason. There are other scenarios to eliminate them ... this is merely the most plausible.

This week on his New Heights podcast, Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce felt the gravity of the reality staring his team in the face.

"Obviously, looking at the playoffs, this is a tough reality to be in," he said. "We don’t necessarily control our own destiny at this point. We need some things to happen outside of us winning all our games, so that’s all you can do, man, you got the Chargers coming in, and you just get after them.”

MORE: Chargers drastically improve playoff odds after wild overtime win over Eagles

In the Mahomes Era, the earliest a Chiefs' season has ended is in overtime of the AFC Championship Game. It happened twice, courtesy of Tom Brady and Joe Burrow. The Chargers and Justin Herbert would love to be added to that illustrious list.

The long-time bully is about to leave the block. It would be fitting if the long-suffering Chargers dealt the Chiefs their final blow.

