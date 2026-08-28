1 Chargers Concern That Hasn't Been Solved Yet…And How to Fix it

The Los Angeles Chargers attempted to fix the offseason line this offseason and did a so-so job.

That seems to be the vibe exiting the Chargers’ final preseason game. Some of it isn’t the fault of head coach Jim Harbaugh or general manager Joe Hortiz: The Tyler Biadasz injury can’t be helped.

But when assembling a Chargers 53-man roster, it’s pretty apparent that the interior of the offensive line is still a problem.

Chargers OL problem isn’t solved

The Chargers ran out about five names in the left guard competition this summer. One, Branson Taylor, is an unexpected breakout, but is already dealing with an injury. Another, Jake Slaughter, is off to start at center for Biadasz.

That leaves Kayode Awosika and swing tackle Trey Pipkins as primary backups and starters. Rookies like Travis Burke, Logan Taylor and even Jacob Spomer have final roster and primary backup chances.

With Cole Strange having a pretty so-so summer at right guard, too, the Chargers have a lack of experience and guaranteed success around a rookie center.

It’s one thing to say a new coordinator and blocking scheme will fix things. But it’s another to just hope without action, and some of these moves were met with muted reactions in the first place. Now, it’s showing up on the field.

In an offensive line-starved league, though, what can the Chargers even do about it?

How the Chargers fix the problem

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one, free agency.

The Chargers have hoarded roughly $40.4 million in free cap space right now. Veteran presences like Graham Glasgow and James Daniels are still out there.

There’s always the trade market too. Maybe the Chargers don’t want to go do a big deal, but they went and got Odafe Oweh last year when it was clear the pass rush needed help. They’re all-in this year around Mike McDaniel’s offense, so why not do something similar for the line?

A distant third is the waiver wire, simply because teams aren’t letting good offensive linemen get away. If there’s a name available, it’s probably going to be another developmental sort of player who doesn’t bring experience.

The options aren’t attractive for the Chargers, but if they don’t want to sit on their hands, the Oweh move and others have shown that they know how to go make a deal that improves the team right away.

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