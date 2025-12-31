Chargers get another warning about possibly losing coach

The Los Angeles Chargers could leak talent this upcoming offseason, both from the roster and the coaching staff.

Heck, the logic even applies to the front office, where assistant general manager Chad Alexander could be a hot-ticket item for other front offices around the NFL looking to upgrade how they run things.

The Chargers have some notable free agents possibly headed to market, too, with names like Khalil Mack again topping the list.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, though? He’s been the No. 1 head-coaching loss idea since roughly halfway through last season.

RELATED: Cowboys send former Pro-Bowler to waiver wire, Chargers may be interested

Chargers’ Jesse Minter pops in head-coaching buzz again

#Chargers DC Jesse Minter is trending toward becoming the most coveted HC candidate in this year’s cycle.



From this week’s 'Schultz Report' episode:https://t.co/LBfv9Ys2cR pic.twitter.com/ZUXkS9UABk — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 23, 2025

The head coach hiring cycle rumor mill loves itself some Jesse Minter.

Minter continues to be one of the most commonly mentioned names. The latest comes from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who name-drops him alongside other fast-risers:

“Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke are poised to score their first interviews. Seattle's Aden Durde could land in that group, too.”

USA Today's Christian D'Andrea just wrote this, too: "Minter succeeded current Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald as Michigan's defensive coordinator when he left for the NFL. He followed Jim Harbaugh to LA and engineered the league's top scoring defense last season. In 2025, his Chargers rank sixth in EPA allowed despite a tough schedule. "

RELATED: Chargers Week 18 rooting guide: Numerous scenarios will determine playoff opponent

Considering what a fantastic job Minter has done, a “first interview” could end up in a job for him in a hurry.

The stars seem to be aligning with this particular market, too, as defensive-minded coaches seem to be the natural vibe for teams with openings after recent whiffs on younger offensive gurus like Brian Callahan.

Minter deserves every bit of the praise, too. His unit has squeezed the most out of ho-hum names like Teair Tart and Poona Ford, plus helped mid-to-late round draft picks like Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart excel.

Rebuilding an entire unit while getting good value from lesser-known names, rookies and even overlooked signings like Donte Jackson in an AFC West with Patrick Mahomes and others is no small feat.

It remains to be seen whether Minter wants to leave the Jim Harbaugh ecosystem so soon or if the right opening will present itself, but the Chargers surely understand the situation and are ready for it.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers resting starters for NFL playoffs has Patriots fans fired up

Jason Kelce shares bold take on Chargers' decision to rest Justin Herbert

Tony Romo gets the call on Trey Lance's shot at Broncos in Week 18

Should Chargers really rest starters in Week 18?