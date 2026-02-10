Chargers Get Mediocre Placement in Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings

Talk about consistency? Under the guidance of head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers have posted back-to-back 11-6 campaigns and reached the playoffs the past two seasons. Unfortunately, the Bolts fell flat on their collective facemasks in the wild card round vs. the Houston Texans (32-12) and New England Patriots (16-3), respectively, in 2024 and 2025.

ESPN wasted little time coming out with an early version of NFL power rankings for 2026. Krim Rhim gave his thoughts on the Chargers—ranked No. 15—and his analysis was in response to summing up the offseason in three words. For the Bolts, they need to “secure the edge.”

“The anchor of the Chargers’ defense has been their edge group,” explained Rhim. “But Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack are unrestricted free agents, and Tuli Tuipulotu is eligible for a contract extension ahead of the final year in his rookie deal. The Chargers’ rush defense struggled significantly when Mack was sidelined with an elbow injury this season. And the 27-year-old Oweh, fresh off a single-game postseason-record three sacks against New England, will demand interest in free agency…General manager Joe Hortiz will have his hands full trying to keep this group intact.”

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tuipulotu (13.0), Oweh (7.5), and Mack (5.5)—the latter in his 11th NFL campaign—combined for 26 of the team’s 45 sacks during the regular season, and Tuipulotu (1) and Oweh (3) teamed for four of the five sacks of Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye in the playoffs. It’s also worth noting that Tuipulotu is coming off his first Pro Bowl season, and his numbers have risen each year he has been in the league.

The 2023 second-round pick from USC has gone from 4.5 sacks during his rookie campaign, to 8.5 a year ago, to a baker’s dozen in 2025. While Oweh is slated to hit the open market, Tuipulotu may wind up being the priority.

As for the Chargers’ mundane No. 15 ranking, take it for what it’s worth. There’s a long way to go before now and September.

