Concerning stats about Chargers offensive line gives questions going into playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers offensive line unit has been a point of contention all season, with injuries, poor play, free agency dollars, etc all playing a large role in the conversation that is the position group.

Protecting star QB Justin Herbert is obviously the most important task that anyone on the Chargers has, as Herbert will take the Bolts as far as any other QB in the league...as long as he is healthy and receiving help.

That help going into the 2026 playoffs seems to be at the bottom of the league from multiple damning stats.

Chargers' OL statistics rank at the bottom of NFL heading into playoffs

ESPN Pass Block Win Rate: 32nd - The Chargers ranking at the very bottom of all 32 teams in pass block win rate is not much of a surprise when looking at the pressure that Justin Herbert faces every week. Herbert's supporting cast has given up 250 pressures, which ranks first-most in the entire league.

ESPN Run Block Win Rate: 31st - Run Blocking for the Bolts is supposed to be the bread and butter of the Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman offense, with heavy mauling offensive linemen opposing their will on defenders. This has yet to truly come to fruition, with year two of the regime taking a step back in the blocking department. While the Chargers found plenty of attrition in the running back room, disallowing maximization of blocks, the blocks being received are ranked second-worst in the league.

PFF Pass Blocking Efficiency: 30th - Moving to PFF-based numbers, an entirely different statistic company, still proves the Chargers offensive line to be completely bottom of the barrel. This stat measuring pressure allowed on a per-snap basis with weighting toward sacks allowed.

PFF Run Blocking Grade: 32nd - Continuing with PFF, the Bolts' "tip of the spear" attitude under this offensive coaching staff ranks dead-last in the league in run blocking grade. Mekhi Becton is the worst on the team in grade, with a 34.3. The same guy who was brought in for his run blocking prowess and ability to maul defenders.

PFF Pass Blocking Grade: 31st - The final stat showing the Bolts' offensive line to be very poor heading into the playoffs after an unsuccessful offensive line performance in 2025's regular season, has the Bolts second-last in general pass blocking grade. While the Chargers are first in pressures given up, apparently, there is a singular team with the worst overall graded offensive linemen. That team being the NFL's long-time laughing stock, the Cleveland Browns.

*Numbers above courtesy of @TylerJSchoon on X.

