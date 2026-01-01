Keenan Allen potentially leaving $1.5M in incentives on table in Week 18

The Los Angeles Chargers clinched a playoff spot two weeks ago. This past Sunday, they had a chance to keep the AFC West division crown hopes alive with a win against the Houston Texans. It would've set up a winner-take-all Week 18 showdown with the Denver Broncos.

It didn't happen, as the Bolts lost to the Texans, therefore allowing the Broncos to win the division. Ahead of their Week 18 meeting, the Chargers announced some starters will rest against Denver. Of course, among those listed was Justin Herbert, who could benefit from an extra week to heal from a hand injury suffered in Week 13. Trey Lance will get the start in his place.

Will Keenan Allen also be out this week? Nothing's been announced yet, but Allen would be leaving a lot of money on the table potentially if he doesn't play. This is the week plenty of players around the league will look to hit the incentives in their contracts, Allen being one of them.

RELATED: Cowboys send former Pro-Bowler to waiver wire, Chargers may be interested

Keenan Allen could make $1.5M this week in incentives

NFL Contract Incentives ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OCGeu1985I — Toad Sports (@ToadSports) December 30, 2025

According to this chart from Toad Sports, Allen has four incentives to possibly hit if he plays on Sunday:

6 receptions: $750k

2 touchdowns: $250k

9 receiving yards: $250k

134 receiving yards: $250k

RELATED: Chargers Week 18 rooting guide: Numerous scenarios will determine playoff opponent

Right off the bat, there's two 'easier' incentives that Allen can hit, which is the six receptions and nine receiving yards. He'd notch an extra $1 million with those two alone. The other two are a little tougher, with two touchdowns and 134 receiving yards.

Allen has four touchdowns total on the season and just one 100-yard game.

This does give us a clear picture on what exactly Allen's incentives were for the season. As it stands right now, he has 74 receptions for 741 yards and four touchdowns. Here's a look at the incentives placed in his deal based on the chart above:

80 receptions: $750k

6 touchdowns: $250k

750 receiving yards: $250k

875 receiving yards: $250k

If Allen plays, he should be able to hit at least one of the incentives above.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers resting starters for NFL playoffs has Patriots fans fired up

Jason Kelce shares bold take on Chargers' decision to rest Justin Herbert

Tony Romo gets the call on Trey Lance's shot at Broncos in Week 18

Should Chargers really rest starters in Week 18?