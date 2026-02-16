Believe it or not, the Los Angeles Chargers are a hot item on the NFL news circuit right now.

While most teams sit dormant right now while working the NFL draft process and the calendar otherwise sits in a quiet period, the Chargers are different.

The Chargers, after all, carry the third-biggest allotment of free cap space ($83.7 million) and very notably failed a star quarterback (Justin Herbert) before hiring a major name to help him (Mike McDaniel).

The biggest buzz around the Chargers, then, focuses on blockbuster suggestions about how the Chargers can fix things.

Chargers news, rumors updates

Under general manager Joe Hortiz, the Chargers have been fantastic about taking castoffs such as Poona Ford and Teair Tart and making them key parts of a contending roster. It just so happens that a former Dallas Cowboys top pick sure looks like their next big rehab project.

The Chargers need to make some tough calls when it comes to roster trimming this offseason, too. While they aren’t hurting for cap space, there are some major savings to be had by making just a few cuts.

There’s a key Chargers free agent really flying under the radar right now. Jim Harbaugh and Co. need him back to maintain a healthy roster. And the price for replacing him well wouldn’t be nearly as cheap as some might think.

Maxx Crosby | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A new report shines a light on just how many NFL teams might have an interest in trading for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby. It almost feels like the Chargers have to be one of them…right?

Speaking of major trade or free agency candidates, there is also Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. The McDaniel connection is obvious, so the Chargers keep getting mentioned as a fit. Worth it? Debatable.

The Chargers’ official website offers a fantastic profile of a former member of the organization for the holiday.

The Chargers’ official website with a nice profile on one of the members in the organization who keeps things running.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Jim Harbaugh’s Quiet Coaching Hire Brings up Names Like Mike Macdonald

2 Underrated Chargers Free Agents Are More Important Than Most Realize

Former NFL GM Warns AFC West About Threat of Chargers in 2026

Chargers Go Surprise Route For Justin Herbert in NFL Mock Draft

Chargers Hire Former NFL Player as New Coach to Unleash Part of the Defense