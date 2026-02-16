Chargers News, Buzz Focuses on Cowboys Castoff, Tyreek Hill, NFL Free Agency and More
Believe it or not, the Los Angeles Chargers are a hot item on the NFL news circuit right now.
While most teams sit dormant right now while working the NFL draft process and the calendar otherwise sits in a quiet period, the Chargers are different.
The Chargers, after all, carry the third-biggest allotment of free cap space ($83.7 million) and very notably failed a star quarterback (Justin Herbert) before hiring a major name to help him (Mike McDaniel).
The biggest buzz around the Chargers, then, focuses on blockbuster suggestions about how the Chargers can fix things.
Chargers news, rumors updates
Chargers Should Take Flier on Former Top Prospect Ruined by Cowboys
Under general manager Joe Hortiz, the Chargers have been fantastic about taking castoffs such as Poona Ford and Teair Tart and making them key parts of a contending roster. It just so happens that a former Dallas Cowboys top pick sure looks like their next big rehab project.
3 Chargers Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season
The Chargers need to make some tough calls when it comes to roster trimming this offseason, too. While they aren’t hurting for cap space, there are some major savings to be had by making just a few cuts.
Chargers’ Key Free Agent Getting Zero Attention So far
There’s a key Chargers free agent really flying under the radar right now. Jim Harbaugh and Co. need him back to maintain a healthy roster. And the price for replacing him well wouldn’t be nearly as cheap as some might think.
Are Chargers on List of 16-20 Teams in Maxx Crosby NFL Trade Buzz?
A new report shines a light on just how many NFL teams might have an interest in trading for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby. It almost feels like the Chargers have to be one of them…right?
Chargers Proposed as one of NFL's Best Tyreek Hill Landing Spots
Speaking of major trade or free agency candidates, there is also Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. The McDaniel connection is obvious, so the Chargers keep getting mentioned as a fit. Worth it? Debatable.
Celebrating the Impact of Paul 'Tank' Younger During Black History Month
The Chargers’ official website offers a fantastic profile of a former member of the organization for the holiday.
Celebrate Black History Month with Mikala Robinson
The Chargers’ official website with a nice profile on one of the members in the organization who keeps things running.
