Chargers Week 18 rooting guide: Numerous scenarios will determine playoff opponent

Justin Herbert won't play and the Los Angeles Chargers won't win the AFC West.

Entering Week 18 of a long, winding NFL season, that's all we really know as the Bolts prepare for their regular-season finale Sunday against the Broncos in Denver. The Chargers are in the playoffs as Wild Card team and will play on the road in the first round.

But what seed they will be and who that opponent will be is still way up in the air. Let's attempt to sort through the seemingly endless possibilities:

The Chargers can still be the No. 5, 6 or 7 seed.

No. 5 Seed

Beat the Broncos and get some help, in the form of a Texans loss to the Colts.

This would mean a first-round game at the AFC North champ, either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Baltimore Ravens. Those teams play Sunday night with the winner earning the No. 4 seed and the loser missing the playoffs.

No. 6 Seed

They currently have this spot and can maintain it - or improve - with a win in Denver.

The Chargers also will be 6th with a loss to Denver, coupled with a Bills loss to the Jets and a Texans win over the Colts.

Finishing No. 6 would mean a road game at the AFC South champion, either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Texans. Denver and the New England Patriots could also wind up No. 3.

No. 7 Seed

If the Chargers lose to Denver and the Bills beat the Jets, they will be the No. 7 seed.

That would mean a road game at the AFC's No. 2 seed, which as of now is the Patriots but could also wind up being the Broncos or Jaguars.

So, to summarize, entering Week 18 the Chargers could still be the 5th, 6th or 7th seed in the playoffs and in the first round could play a road game at the Broncos, Patriots, Jaguars, Texans, Steelers or Ravens.

And you thought this weekend was meaningless?

