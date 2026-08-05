Chargers Could Fortify Offense With a Familiar Face and a Reliable Veteran

On Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2026 preseason by clashing in the Hall of Fame Game. There will be five new additions to the Hall’s room of busts, including one-time Chargers’ quarterback Drew Brees.

When it comes to Jim Harbaugh’s club, the team’s preseason opener is just over a week away. The Bolts will travel to Houston to face the Texans on Thursday night, August 13. The teams have battled in the playoffs (2024) and the regular season (2025) the past two seasons.

Chargers’ offseason focus was on the offensive side of the ball

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It was a fairly quiet but pretty efficient offseason for Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, although the club has a pair of new coordinators in Mike McDaniel (offense) and Chris O’Leary (defense). Most of the newcomers in terms of players are offensive additions, with an emphasis on the trenches and at tight end.

In recent weeks, teams have continued to add experiences performers to their roster. There are still some notable free agents available. When it comes to Harbaugh’s squad, Grant Gordon of NFL.com suggests that bringing back six-time Pro Bowler and 13-year wideout Keenan Allen, who led the team in receptions (81) in 2025. Along with Allen, Gordon feels that veteran blocker Kevin Zeitler would be a good fit for the Bolts’ offensive front.

Guard Kevin Zietler would add a wealth of experience to the Bolts

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“L.A. will have new starters at guard,” explained Gordon, “either rookie Jake Slaughter, converting from center, free-agent signees Cole Strange or Kayode Awosika, or the roller coaster that is Trevor Penning. After overwhelming injury woes along the O-line a season ago, the Bolts know the importance of depth, and Zeitler could be a starting upgrade…”

The 14-year pro was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, has played for six different organizations and started 213-of-214 regular-season games, as well as seven postseason contests. The 36-year-old was named to his lone Pro Bowl in 2023 with the Ravens. The steady performer was Pro Football Focus’ No. 11 guard this past season with the Titans.

Veteran WR Keenan Allen remains an unsigned free agent

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While Allen is the Chargers’ all-time leader with 985 catches, his 81 grabs this past season (4 for touchdowns) added up to only 777 yards. His 9.6 yards per reception was a career-low. The team has a bevy of young wideouts, as well as a revamped tight end room. Is there a place on Harbaugh’s club for the veteran wideout?

“He has great chemistry with Justin Herbert and is a franchise legend,” said Gordon, “but does he fit in Mike McDaniel’s scheme?” asks Gordon.

It will be interesting to see if Hortiz and the team dip their toes into the free agency pool over the coming weeks.