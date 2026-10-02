The Chargers are Crumbling: Justin Herbert Needs to Start Making Demands

There comes a point in every NFL season when a team has to stop talking about what it could be and start dealing with what it actually is. For the Los Angeles Chargers that time may already be here.

A season that came in with plenty of expectations has quickly turned into a frustrating situation. After becoming winless in the first three games, there are now real questions about where this team is headed. Specifically, whether they have what it takes to turn things around. Herbert has been the face of this franchise for years. He is the player the organization has invested in, and the quarterback fans expect to lead them to the promised lands.

That is why Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk recently brought up an interesting point, Herbert may need to start making demands.

Herbert Has To Set A Different Tone

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is only so much a quarterback can control during an NFL game. Herbert cannot block for himself, play defense, make every catch or prevent every mistake. Blaming him for every problem would completely miss the bigger picture.

At the same time, being the franchise quarterback comes with a different level of responsibility. If Herbert sees something that needs to change, there should be nothing wrong with him speaking up. If the offense needs to be more aggressive, demand it. If players are not executing, demand more from them. If the team is making the same mistakes every week, demand that those mistakes get fixed.

That is what leadership looks like when things are going badly.

And honestly, this might be one of those moments where being the quieter guy in the room is not enough anymore.

Herbert has always seemed comfortable letting his play do most of the talking. There is nothing wrong with that. But when a team starts falling apart, sometimes the quarterback has to become more than just the guy taking the snaps. He has to become the guy setting the standard. The frustrating part is that this team has enough talent to make the current situation feel even worse. There are players capable of making big plays, and there were legitimate reasons for people to believe this could be a much different season.

Now the margin for error is getting smaller.

Nobody is expecting Herbert to suddenly fix everything by himself. That would be unrealistic. But he can make sure everyone around him understands how serious the situation has become.

A zero and three start does not automatically mean the season is over. NFL seasons can change quickly. One win can create momentum, and a team can look completely different a few weeks later. Herbert has earned the right to have a voice in what happens next. If he believes something needs to change, this may be the time to say it.

The talent is there. The opportunity is still there. Now, the franchise quarterback has to make sure everyone else understands that settling for anything less than turning this season around simply isn’t acceptable.

Something is off with the Chargers. Again. pic.twitter.com/kc1tQztBu1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 24, 2026