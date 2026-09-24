Have Jim Harbaugh's Chargers Already Fallen Into Bottom-10 Territory?

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a rough start to the season. Even though it's only Week 3, the Raiders and Cardinals were supposed to be games that the Bolts should have won.

However, it didn't go the way they wanted it to.

In a Recent article created by Sports Illistrated senior writer Conor Orr, he ranked the Chargers at 24th in his edition of wWeek 3 power rankings. Many analysts around the league would agree with this ranking. Is it premature, maybe? But it seems to me that the talent is clearly there, continuing to learn the scheme is what needs to be the main priority.

On paper they should be ranked higher, but overall performance has hindered that ranking.

Why the Chargers Have Fallen Into Bottom 10 Territory

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a winless record, the Chargers have simply not done enough through the first two weeks to justify being viewed as one of the league’s stronger teams. That does not mean the season is over, but their start has created legitimate reasons to place them in the bottom 10 for now.

The biggest concern is the lack of consistency on offense. The Bolts have scored just 28 points through two games, while allowing 52 points. The offense has also struggled to stay on schedule, with costly penalties on every drive. This is especially concerning for a team built around Justin Herbert and an offense expected to take a step forward this season. The timing and pace of this offense needs to jump to the next level if they want to be competitive.

Turnovers have also made life more difficult. Herbert threw two interceptions against Las Vegas and lost no fumbles, but the Chargers still had trouble creating sustained drives after taking a 14-10 lead into the second half. The Raiders ultimately pulled away with 16 unanswered points.

What makes this start even more noticeable is the upcoming schedule. The Chargers have an absolute gauntlet coming up. Some of the teams include the Bills, Rams, Chiefs, and Ravens. They will have to shock the world and win some of those games if the playoffs is their goal.

Still, two games are hardly enough to define an entire season. The Chargers have 15 games remaining, and one strong stretch could completely change the conversation. A bottom-10 ranking right now should be viewed as a reflection of their current results and performance, not a prediction of where they will finish.