Chargers’ Daiyan Henley Has a Wild Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory

The Los Angeles Chargers came up short in their quest to reach the Super Bowl this past season.

But let one Chargers player tell it, perhaps the whole thing was by design.

In the aftermath of the Seattle Seahawks beating the New England Patriots in this year’s Super Bowl, Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley went public with his little conspiracy theory. Or, written a different way, about how the stars might align.

Henley posted this brief message on social media soon after the game: “Aight the plot was for it to be done at Home I like the sound of that.”

The official Chargers social media team was quick to share it, too:

Chargers Super Bowl location idea

Henley is playing a simple, yet fun, game of connect the dots.

Next year’s LXI, after all, takes place at SoFi Stadium, right at home in Inglewood, California.

Granted, Henley could have said pretty similar things before this year’s game, considering the Seahawks beat the Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Either way, Henley and the Chargers get one more shot at such an idea before time’s up. The 2028 Super Bowl is already set for Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Not that the Chargers would complain about going to any Super Bowl, but onlookers get the idea.

Aight the plot was for it to be done at Home I like the sound of that ⚡️ — THE RANGER (@daiyan_henley11) February 9, 2026

Much needs to go right for the Chargers to make it happen, of course. Jim Harbaugh seems to know it, too: He just fired friend Greg Roman and hired Mike McDaniel in his place. They’re retooling the staff on the offensive side around that, while also dealing with the impact of losing defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who has moved on to coach the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers have droves of cap space to re-sign their own free agents and add outside names, too, before the draft, as Harbaugh continues to reshape the roster.

For now, Henley and the players play the waiting game…and get some funny reactions on social media to the idea he posted:

This is our year pic.twitter.com/5tCEv7CVu3 — Tecate Tizzy🇵🇷 (@xurokii) February 9, 2026

Navy primary pls. — Sal (@chargersal) February 9, 2026

Get the o line straight and that’s a guarantee — ChargersBoltUp⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@exoticchiefer0) February 9, 2026

