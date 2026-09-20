Chargers News, Inactives for Week 2 vs. Raiders Isn’t Good as it Seems

On first pass, the Los Angeles Chargers received some good news before kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders:

Injured star wide receiver Ladd McConkey wasn’t on the inactives list.

Sounds good, considering the Chargers want to be all-systems go after that season-opening flop against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert’s offense, after all, had a tough debut.

Still, this bit of roster moves and news goes far beyond the headline in terms of the inactives list.

Chargers inactives vs. Raiders

The Chargers announced the following inactive players for the Week 2 game against the Raiders:

S Elijah Molden (hamstring)

CB Deane Leonard (abdomen)

OL Trey Pipkins (knee)

CB Isas Waxter

OL Logan Taylor

OL Alex Harkey

Chargers roster moves impact

Deane Leonard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, cornerback.

Before kickoff against the Raiders, the Chargers announced the elevation of cornerback Isas Waxter from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Waxter then joined Deane Leonard on the inactives list for Sunday.

It’s a layered development, considering the Chargers lost other key cornerback depth during the week after the New York Giants signed Nikko Reed off the Chargers’ practice squad. The Chargers have less depth there than expected after trading away a cornerback near final cuts, too.

Then there’s the problem at wideout.

McConkey is apparently dealing with a cracked rib. Problematic, considering he’s a smaller wideout with a history of nagging injuries as it is. If he sees major snaps at all, it might just be as a distraction in the hopes he can still provide proper spacing for the offense.

And that’s stretching it, really. The Chargers’ wideout room isn’t exactly the king of creating separation otherwise. Quentin Johnston has been miscast as a No. 1, Tre Harris has yet to prove he can be and the speedy rookie Brenen Thompson is, as a whole, nothing more than upside right now.

Generally speaking, this sort of thing shouldn’t be much of a concern with a coordinator like Mike McDaniel in charge. He’s got plenty of talent at running back and tight end, too. But…dropping a game while looking ineffective against the Arizona Cardinals tends to cast doubt.

It’s on McDaniel, Herbert and the offense to silence those doubts, regardless of McConkey’s full-blown status. No easy task, though, in an AFC West clash against what should be a strong pass-rush.

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