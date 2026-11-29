Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has one of the hotter seats in the NFL right now, if not the hottest outright.

Things are only getting worse, too. The Chargers won a game a few weeks ago now, but looking at the schedule, there’s no guaranteed win left. That’s especially the case with Justin Herbert now out injured and an overall injury outlook that seems to be picking apart the roster more and more on a weekly basis.

With the questions increasing at the same time, we now, at least, have some of Harbaugh’s thoughts on his future with the Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh’s response to hot seat speculation

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh has seemed a little lost at the wheel in recent weeks, to the point of a recent press conference blunder that could end up in hindsight feeling like it marked the end of his tenure.

More recently, Harbaugh stood tall against questions about his job security.

"My job is to win games for the team, for the organization, and hellbent on doing it,” Harbaugh said, according to The Athletic’s Noah Furtado. Any kind of scrutiny on me is fair. Got to keep striving to do the things that helps us ultimately win games. That's the bottom line. Just win."

It’s a safe answer, but all it does is create more doubt about where things are going. The Chargers are already 1-9 and now the injury bug has taken a chunk and will likely demand even more.

What’s the unacceptable record for the Chargers at this point that forces offseason change? And how much of the five-year, $80 million deal with a massive buyout that runs through 2028 matters to the Chargers front office if they want to make a move?

One would think that after a season like this, the organization will pull back and make some big changes to its personnel and process. General manager Joe Hortiz and his staff aren’t doing a good enough job building a roster and Harbaugh and his staff failed to produce at least acceptable results, unlike the prior few years.

Given the reluctance to make any coaching staff changes so far, there’s no reason to expect in-season changes. What will be interesting, though, is how the Chargers approach the immediate aftermath, and whether or not Harbaugh himself decides to step away.

Until then, expect more of this from Harbaugh, especially as the losses likely keep piling up.

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