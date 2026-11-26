It’s hard to keep track of all the problems surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers right now.

One could argue the top issue is the Justin Herbert injury. Others could argue that Jim Harbaugh looking and sounding lost at the podium about his own football team is top dog. There’s also that matter of Bud Dupree trying to force his way out of town, among many other issues.

Tack on a bad Mike McDaniel offense, a front office sitting on loads of cash while the roster crashes and burns and draft picks fizzling out, plus a failed deadline deal and so much more, just for the heck of it.

So, sure, Herbert’s injury is the top thing right now. But don’t overlook a big issue on defense that could impact the future in a big way.

Chargers defense’s major overlooked problem

Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the season, first-year coordinator Chris O’Leary getting Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and first-rounder Akheem Mesidor as the staple of his pressure-creating edge presence seemed great.

Maybe not.

Tuipulotu has 34 pressures over 10 games this year, but he hasn’t followed through on his 13-sack campaign all that well. He’s registered just three sacks so far. Mesidor has 2.5 and Mack has three.

Sacks aren’t the only metric that matters, of course. But Mack and the rest probably shouldn’t be only just outdoing names like Troy Dye and Dalvin Tomlinson.

It creates big issues looking into the future. One has to wonder if Mack will want to come back at all to the NFL yet again, never mind whether he wants to take another chance on the Chargers. And that annual $18 million price tag might go up.

There’s the issue of Tuipulotu’s contract too. It sure seemed like he and the Chargers didn’t agree on his price last offseason when they had a chance to do a deal. Is he going to hit the open market and get a deal that resets the position? Or are we looking at a costly franchise tag situation or something else?

Don’t forget the overlooked factor with Mesidor: He was an “older” rookie who could be pushing 30 by the time his fifth-year option discussion comes up. He’s shown some flashes, but there are some concerns with the long-term, given his age. So goes the cost of trying to find a quick fix after simply refusing to pay a departing free agent like Odafe Oweh.

We could shrug and say this is a quick fix on the second day of next year’s draft. But there are so many deep issues on this roster that what was expected to be a strength simply can’t be this needy right now.

Instead, pressure-creating edge rushers are a top need, it seems, right next to quality offensive linemen, skill positions weapons who fit the offense (no matter who is on the coaching staff next year), defensive line depth, improved linebacker play, better cornerbacks and a refresh at safety.

Not ideal.

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