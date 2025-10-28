Chargers fans spooked by Justin Herbert's knee in new viral photos
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been spotted in public, viral photos more over the last week than he has during any time prior, combined, since entering the NFL.
Thank Madison Beer and events like Halloween and the World Series.
One of the running jokes about Herbert’s previously rare public appearances, though, was that he always seemed to have a sleeve covering up his knee. That, and the same hat.
But changed recently while Herbert was out on the town with Beer and social media had some reactions, to say the very least.
Justin Herbert’s knee photos spark reactions
Even on a quick glance, it’s not hard to see why the sudden emergence of Herbert’s knee, silly as it sounds, caused a tidal wave of reactions. The actual appearance of it, more than it showing up at all, then took over.
For those curious, Herbert isn’t injured and has actually shown off more mobility in and out of the pocket this season than at almost any other point in his career. He’s yet to even deal with any of those nagging injuries that quietly held him back last season.
So, while this is all very silly social media football stuff, there’s no reason for concern and that lets fans just kick back and enjoy the show, complete with a special, creative appearance from former Chargers player Austin Ekeler.
