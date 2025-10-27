Should Chargers still be ‘desperate’ at key spot ahead of NFL trade deadline?
The Los Angeles Chargers could be urgent buyers at the NFL trade deadline…or they could do nothing.
Sounds obvious, but the Chargers already got out in front on the urgent side of things when they struck up that trade for former first-rounder Odafe Oweh.
The question now is whether Jim Harbaugh and Co. will make it happen again.
Running back is the most obvious question mark for the Chargers right now with Najee Harris out for the season, first-round rookie Omarion Hampton out an extended period of time and even backup Hassan Haskins battling an issue.
Hence, Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reporting that the Chargers are "desperate" to make a move at the position via trade.
Some of this desperation factor, though, will hinge on one player.
Chargers’ trade deadline impacted by Kimani Vidal
Vidal is the nexus point of any trade conversion.
Before his 124 yards on a 6.9 average during the win over Miami, trading for help was a no-brainer. That changed briefly, then he went out and had 20 yards on nine attempts in the loss to Indianapolis and the need for a trade was back.
But a few days later on a Thursday night just last week, he put up 117 yards and a score on a 5.1 average in the win over Minnesota.
For the Chargers, the conversation comes down to whether those struggles against a 7-1 Colts team were just that: Running into a buzzsaw of a defense where nothing worked all that well.
It’s also going to hinge on Hampton, who is reportedly out longer than the minimum of four games, but not for the entire season.
Most likely? The Chargers add a free agent or waiver wire rather than cough up assets via trade. But as fans will point out again and be justified, it sure would’ve been nice if they hadn’t lost rookie Raheim Sanders near the start of the season.
