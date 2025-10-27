Adam Schefter's Titans trade rumor gives Chargers clear target for deadline deal
The Los Angeles Chargers are very banged-up in the secondary right now and that could lead to general manager Joe Hortiz addressing cornerback and/or safety at the trade deadline.
The most significant injuries in the secondary currently are the ones to cornerback Tarheeb Still and safety Derwin James.
Still is dealing with an MCL sprain that is expected to sideline him two to four weeks, and James has a low-ankle sprain that could force him to miss time, also.
So, the Chargers are short not one but two slot defenders, which leaves Los Angeles depending on Ja'Sir Taylor and Nikko Reed, a scenario that is far from ideal.
The Chargers should be interested in adding more help and the Tennessee Titans are a team they should call.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Titans are open to trades for three players, including cornerback Roger McCreary, edge rusher Arden Key and tight end Chig Okonkwo.
"The Titans are willing to listen to trade offers on players such as tight end Chig Okonkwo, cornerback Roger McCreary and outside linebacker Arden Key, sources told ESPN," Schefter reported.
For the Chargers' purposes, McCreary is the player who makes sense from that list.
The Auburn product has shown plenty of promise as a slot corner during his career, and while he's in the midst of a down season, he is still posting a very respectable 65.8 coverage grade in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus.
McCreary would offer the Chargers a starter in the slot while Still and James are sidelined, and he would offer a versatile depth option once they return, as he also has experience playing outside.
We've seen the Chargers acquire several former Titans in recent years and some of them, like Elijah Molden and Teair Tart, for example, managed to revive their careers in Los Angeles.
For what should be the cost of a Day 3 pick, it makes all the sense in the world for the Chargers to acquire yet another Titan.
