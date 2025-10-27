Chargers huge road favorites over Titans in 1 of largest spreads in franchise history
If you're going to travel across the country to play a football game, why not do it against arguably the worst team in the NFL?
Coming off their rousing blowout of the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers hit the road next weekend. According to oddsmakers, it should be a fruitful trip.
MORE: Chargers' rookie R.J. Mickens describes 'Welcome to NFL' moment with Vikings interception
In what has to be one of the biggest road spreads in franchise history, the Chargers are favored by a whopping 10 points over the lowly Tennessee Titans. It's by far the biggest line in favor of a road team for the week, with no other visitor favored by more than a field goal.
Why such a wonky line? The 5-3 Chargers got their season back on track against the Vikings. But even more so, the Titans are an unequivocal mess.
They are 1-7, tied with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets for the worst record in the league. Their only win - 22-21 over the Arizona - was a product of two fluky plays when the Cardinals negated their own touchdown by dropping the ball in celebration before the goal line, and then a pinball fumbled that was kicked into the end zone and recovered for a score.
MORE: Chargers' suddenly surging Oronde Gadsden could be the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft
The Titans' point differential is -120, by far worst in the NFL. The Saints are next at only -81. The Chargers are +15.
Chargers' Upcoming Opponent is a Total Mess
After shutting down Carson Wentz and the Vikings' offense, coordinator Jesse Minter's defense should have a field day against the Titans' woeful offense led by rookie No. 1 overall draft choice Cam Ward. Tennessee has scored 20-plus only twice in eight games and in their last three put up 10, 13 and 14 points. They've lost their last two games by a combined 42 points and six of their seven losses have been by 10+.
Head coach Brian Callahan was fired two weeks ago, leaving the interim duties to Mike McCoy. Like we said, a total mess.
MORE: Chargers should consider winless Jets as trade deadline partner for All-Pro star
There are obviously no layups in the NFL, especially on the road. But if the Chargers want to be re-considered as a legit favorite win the AFC West they must take care of business against one of the worst teams in football.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers won big with Odafe Oweh trade…just look at how mad Ravens fans are
Should Chargers consider trade for shockingly available 2024 first-round WR?
Would Chargers consider trading Quentin Johnston to contender 'making calls' now?
Chargers will need to get creative as NFL trade deadline looms
Madison Beer makes Justin Herbert viral sensation at Lakers game, Chargers fans swoon