Justin Herbert and Madison Beer steal the show at Halloween party

The Chargers quarterback seems to have left his once famous trait in the distant past

Thomas Martinez

Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and girlfriend Madison Beer attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and girlfriend Madison Beer attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and pop star Madison Beer stepped out together for a Halloween party Saturday night with multiple Chargers players in attendance including Cameron Dicker, Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, Trey Pipkins and Jamaree Salyer.

It appears that the Chargers players and their significant others have fully embraced Beer including Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra who appears in several photos with Beer at the Halloween party.

Herbert and Beer have been enjoying the time off following the Chargers Thursday night beatdown of the Minnesota Vikings including taking in a Lakers game friday night from courtside seats.

Justin Herbert's time and life in Los Angeles has been transformational. Peter Schrager interviewed Justin Herbert on Good Morning Football just before the 2020 draft. Schrager posed the question to Justin Herbert regarding what some draft analysts had been quietly asking "Is he going to be ready to leave that hometown and maybe play for a city with bright lights?"

Herbert calmly answered the question telling Schrager what he has told teams each time he had been asked that question. "I've really enjoyed growing up in Eugene, being here, but it's time for me to go," Herbert replied.

Justin Herbert, once famously reserved, has embraced the bright lights of Los Angeles and has shined with his girlfriend Madison Beer at his side.

