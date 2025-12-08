Is Justin Herbert playing today? Latest news, buzz on Chargers QB

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert intends to play during his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.

By kickoff of that primetime affair, Herbert will be almost exactly one week removed from surgery on his non-throwing hand after suffering a fracture during the Week 13 win over Las Vegas.

The how and why of Herbert’s usage, with backup Trey Lance possibly getting in the mix, remains to be seen. But it’s a must-win game for the Chargers, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs flopping in the AFC West.

Here’s the latest on Herbert.

Justin Herbert injury update

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Herbert is officially questionable on the final injury report.

Trey Lance started the week with first-team reps, but Herbert returned and practiced later in the week.

Herbert had successful surgery last Monday, which inserted plates and screws in his hand for stability.

Herbert suffered the fracture against the Raiders (and some questionable late hits from Maxx Crosby)

What about Trey Lance?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Chargers didn’t hide this week from the fact that Trey Lance could see some work in short-yardage situations. Herbert didn’t take snaps from under center after suffering the injury a week ago and practice footage didn’t suggest that would change much. Lance is a proven, capable backup who won the job from a few others over the summer, so it’s not like the Chargers won’t give him full control of the offense when needed. But expect Herbert to see plenty of pistol and/or shotgun looks and not much else, barring a big change since the last practice stretch open to the public.

Chargers QB depth chart

Justin Herbert

Trey Lance

DJ Uiagalelei

