Justin Herbert's latest injury update for Chargers includes x-rays

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will remain a staple fo the injury report after undergoing x-rays on his surgically repaired wrist early this week.

One week removed from having surgery to get screws and stability measures in his non-throwing hand, Herbert fought through the Monday Night Football win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The day after, Herbert underwent what he described as precautionary x-rays on the hand.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Herbert classified things as “everything was clean for the most part.”

Not the most encouraging thing, but Herbert also said besides some expected soreness, that it wasn’t out of the ordinary.

RELATED: Chargers’ Justin Herbert under fire for postgame sideline exchange

Justin Herbert injury update

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Even with concerning words like surgery and x-rays attached to Herbert’s week so far, the fact the Chargers only listed him as “limited” on the opening injury report of the week is a good sign.

By the Chargers’ Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Herbert will be nearly two weeks removed from surgery and the hope is that he can be even better.

More to the point, the hope has to be that the offensive line in front of Herbert isn’t a complete disaster like it was on Monday night. The Chargers allowing the highest pressure rate of the season while Herbert needed to be the team’s primary rushing threat while sporting a surgically repaired hand is about as big of a red flag as it gets.

Here's how each lineman graded at their position in PBWR:



LT Jamaree Salyer (9th)

RT Bobby Hart (48th)

LG Zion Johnson (42nd)

RG Mekhi Becton (52nd)

C Bradley Bozeman (18th) — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 10, 2025

Injury concerns or not, Herbert still threw for 139 yards with one score and an interception while rushing 10 times for 66 yards, too, straight-up willing his team to victory.

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert poised for changing of the guard from Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Snaps from under center have been a thing to watch for Herbert since the injury. The Chargers have openly talked about using backup Trey Lance in those situations, if needed. That will be something to monitor all week on what is a short week before the team's next game.

Overall, the Chargers need to be much better around Herbert in Week 15, which will both protect him and better enable him to be even more productive as a passer. That’s a critical thing, considering there’s a reality where the Chargers can knock the Chiefs from the playoffs with a win in Arrowhead while furthering their own postseason ambitions, too.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

After shocking return to NFL, Philip Rivers vs. Chargers in playoffs is possible

Chargers injury updates fallout ahead of Week 15 vs. Chiefs

Can the Chargers still catch Broncos, win AFC West?

Chargers' Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal usage has huge effect on fantasy football