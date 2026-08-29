Reevaluating the Los Angeles Chargers Running Back Room

The Los Angeles Chargers running back room looked pretty clear a couple days ago. Now, we are staring into what might be a very complicated situation.

Thursday night's recent events have changed the whole outlook of every back, and now the coaching staff will have to assess a position most people thought was solidified. With many multi-talented players in the backfield, several questions are in the air.

What once appeared to be a relatively straightforward circumstance suddenly feels far less certain. In the long run, this is the best scenario to be in.

Preseason Stars

Gregory Desrosiers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gregory Desrosiers made a legit impression in the Chargers’ preseason finale. He had shown some potential earlier on, but his performance against the Los Angeles Rams took things to another level. Desrosiers rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries, including a 34-yard touchdown run. The guy was on fire, very well could be the best performance of the preseason.

According to ESPN's Kris Rhim, Desrosiers stated “At the end of the day, they’re going to have a big decision to make and my job was to make it hard for them." Well said by the rookie, and he's 100 percent right.

Amar Johnson also gave the Chargers plenty to think about. He made an early impact against the Texans, scoring two rushing touchdowns while also showing what he could do as a receiver with a 55-yard catch-and-run. As the preseason continued, Johnson kept putting up consistent numbers on top of training camp success.

Both Desrosiers and Johnson may have made the Chargers’ decision at running back more difficult than it was expected to be. Desrosiers finished the preseason by putting together one of the most impressive individual performances from anyone in the backfield. While Johnson showed his ability to make plays as both a runner and receiver. What appeared to be a settled situation, may now have a few questions

Greg Desrosiers Jr.'s speed is on FULL display tonight 🔥



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/WwaT1dnWhB — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

What does this mean for Jaret Patterson and Kimani Vidal?

Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson have both been part of a crowded competition in the Chargers’ running back room, and the strong preseason play from other backs has only made the battle more interesting. With multiple players making the most of their opportunities, the competition for a spot on the roster could be tighter than ever.

That doesn’t mean either Vidal or Patterson is guaranteed to be on the outside looking in, because there is still plenty the Chargers have to consider before making their final decisions. But with other running backs continuing to impress throughout the preseason, their situations could be worth keeping an eye on as roster cuts get closer.

They both helped a room that was totally dismantled last year. These guys are talented and have many elite traits to their game, so it will be a tough decision at the end of the day.