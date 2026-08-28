What Should We Expect From Chargers' Starting Group In Preseason Game vs Rams?

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in the last portion of the offseason, playing in their final preseason game before roster cutdown day as well as the regular-season opener. This last chance is usually viewed as something that is crucial for the roster bubble players, but something of note is the importance this preseason game has for the starting group of the Bolts.

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh mentions that the Chargers' "starting group" will play somewhere around 6-9 plays in this game, giving new coordinators, Mike McDaniel and Chris O'Leary, a chance to play with their shiniest toys ahead of their first "real" NFL action.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on drives for starters vs. Rams:

“More a matter of plays to me. Somewhere in 6-8 range, 6-9 kind of a range.” pic.twitter.com/L6McL4jFPw — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 25, 2026

Expectation #1 - A Different Attitude In The Run Game

The Los Angeles Chargers, over the last few preseason games, simply put, have gotten their ass beat in the run game. This also occurred when the starting group played three total snaps, one of which was a running play.

Harbaugh and McDaniel are both known for their abilities as run-first offensive minds, and especially for Harbaugh being dominated; as the Bolts have been, is, quite frankly, unacceptable. Expect the Bolts and Omarion Hampton to up the physicality in their final preseason showing.

Expectation #2 - Defense To Continue to Mesh

Moving on to the defensive side of the ball, O'Leary and his starting defensive group have played quite a vanilla scheme leading up to the start of the regular season. Expecting this to continue is not out of the ordinary, but expecting zones to be smaller and man coverage to be stickier is something that should be anticipated.

Expectation #3 - Justin Herbert to Make Some Classic Quick Dropback Passes

Justin Herbert and McDaniel, the pairing we have been hearing about for the entire offseason. It is finally going to happen, with Thursday night against the Rams being the first "real" test, as both teams are expected to play some starters for the beginning portion of the game.

Herbert threw two passes against the 49ers, hitting one nice bootleg to Charlie Kolar and missing another deep bomb to Ladd McConkey. McDaniel is expected to give Herbert some lay-up-level throws, giving him real, live game action to show that his footwork has changed and his understanding of the offense is ready for the regular season.

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