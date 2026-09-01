Rookie Akheem Mesidor Puts Stamp on Chargers’ Deep Pass-Rushing Room

It was a defensive unit that already included edge rushers such as ageless Khalil Mack, 2025 Pro Bowler Tuli Tuipulotu, veteran Bud Dupree and up-and-comer Justin Eboigbe. The quartet combined for more than half (26.5)—13.0 of those by Tuipulotu—of the Los Angeles Chargers’ 45 regular-season sacks this past season.

Chargers’ defense has a new coach calling the shots

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Head coach Jim Harbaugh has a new defensive coordinator this season in Chris O’Leary, who served as the team’s safeties coach in 2024. Meanwhile, general manager Joe Hortiz opted to give the new DC a new toy back in April University of Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor.

“The 25-year-old Mesidor is expected to have an impact on Day 1,” explained Kris Rhim of ESPN. “He has shown that ability in training camp, with quick hands and a versatile package of pass-rush moves from both the interior defensive line and edge. The Chargers expect him to fill the void left by Odafe Oweh, who left in free agency.”

The latter was a midseason addition by the Bolts via a trade with the Ravens. He wound up totaling 7.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games with the team, then added three sacks of New England Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye in the 16-3 playoff loss to the eventual AFC champions. This offseason, Oweh inked a four-year, $96 million deal (via Spotrac) with the Washington Commanders.

Jim Harbaugh impressed with rookie Akheem Mesidor

Chargers 1st round pick #90 Akheem Mesidor showed high effort and energy in his limited snaps.



The pass rush opportunities were limited and it will be interesting to see how he looks with more reps there. pic.twitter.com/050sD9YYap — Ryan Paganetti (@RyanPaganetti) August 18, 2026

As for Mesidor, Harbaugh (via Rhim) said this about the 22nd overall pick in this year’s draft. “When he puts his hand down on the ground at the defensive end, 5-technique, there are flashes of elite. The initial quickness, the strength, very polished in his arsenal of what he can do.”

In his final season in Coral Gables, the relentless defender totaled career highs with 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He finished his six-year collegiate career (the first 2 at the University of West Virginia) with 35.5 quarterback traps—26.0 of those sacks in 42 games with the Hurricanes.

An undrafted free agent defender made an impression this summer

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No doubt that the impression made by Mesidor not only gives the Chargers a highly-talented pass-rushing room. It also made for some tough decisions by the team when it came to the recent roster cutdown. A prime example was promising Nadame Tucker, who certainly opened some eyes this summer. The 6’3”, 250-pound undrafted free agent rolled up 14.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in just 13 contests during his lone season at Western Michigan in 2025.

Elsewhere, edge rusher Kyle Kennard was a fourth-round draft choice a year ago. He played in only five games and logged just two defensive stops. He was let go by the team this weekend as well. All told, it will be interesting to see what the future hold for both of these young performers.

Meanwhile, O’Leary has quite the array of talent at his disposal when it comes down to chasing down opposing quarterbacks.