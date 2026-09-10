Chargers Finally Name Starting Left Guard Following Drawn Out Battle

The Los Angeles Chargers are days away from their 2026 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. After a long search to replace former first round pick left guard Zion Johnson, whom left Los Angeles for Cleveland in free agency, the Chargers have finally named a starting left guard.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh named veteran free-agent acquisition Kayode Awosika the starting left guard at a press conference following practice on Wednesday. The Chargers play Arizona on Sunday and waited until the final minutes to name a starter.

The process and battle for the starting left guard job took much longer than most expected and featured surprising contenders. Entering the offseason in the spring, the battle was expected to be between rookie second round pick Jake Slaughter, Awosika and Trevor Penning, whom the Chargers re-signed after acquiring him via a mid-season trade with the New Orleans Saints in 2025.

Awosika had been the early frontrunner from an early starting point in the offseason program. Awosika gave the position stability and competence as the Chargers installed new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's system. Into training camp, Harbaugh and McDaniel reiterated that Awosika was the leader in the room but the decision had not been made.

Entering training camp, second-year offensive lineman Branson Taylor was a surprise contender when he entered the conversation and clearly passed Penning in the battle. The overall rotation and competition featured five offensive linemen including veteran Trey Pipkins. However, the offensive line rotations throughout the first few weeks of camp and the preseason heavily featured Taylor and Awosika.

Rookie Jake Slaughter had a rough go initially converting to guard from his college position of center. Suddenly, something clicked for Slaughter and he was being given extra reps at left guard with the first team and the race was back to three players.

Tyler Biadasz goes down

Aug 18, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Tyler Biadasz (63) reacts during joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything changed in one week in regards to the left guard battle. Starting center Tyler Biadasz suffered a season-ending injury in a joint practice with the 49ers. The injury occurred when Awosika threw the defender he was engaged with directly into the side of Biadasz' left knee. Just days later, Taylor suffered an undisclosed injury that landed him on injured reserve to start the season.

Slaughter moved over to center and with Taylor out, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Awosika was the starting left guard. The Chargers wanted to add some drama into the battle and re-inserted veteran Trey Pipkins into the mix. The Chargers released their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday and it listed the starting left guard as Awosika or Pipkins.

Awosika is the man to start the season protecting Justin Herbert and creating rushing lanes for Omarion Hampton. The plan could always change based on play with the eventual return of Branson Taylor and Trey Pipkins always an option but it will be Awosika's job to start.