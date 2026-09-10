Chargers' Depth Chart Release Raises Questions

The Los Angeles Chargers are days away from kicking off the 2026 regular season with a home opener against the Arizona Cardinals. The Chargers released their second unofficial depth chart to kick off week one as the team prepares for their first opponent of the season.

The latest release of an unofficial depth chart features several new questions that are new compared to the release of the first unofficial depth chart in early August. To be clear, the unofficial depth chart is exactly what it sounds like, it is unofficial and not released by the coaching staff but public relations staff or often called the football communications or media relations department.

While the unofficial depth chart may not be 100 percent accurate compared to the coaches opinions, it is usually well informed. Let's dive into several new questions about the depth chart.

Left guard: They really are not going to not name a starter

Veteran free-agent acquisition Kayode Awosika has been running with first team since his arrival from early offseason workouts through training camp and preseason. He is listed on the depth chart as the starter but sharing the slot with the "or" label with veteran Trey Pipkins.

Is Awosika in the doghouse? Is he being blamed for the injury to Tyler Biadasz? Is the coaching staff playing favorites with Trey Pipkins? Or is Pipkins really playing well and earning a shot at left guard.

The fact of the matter is, the Chargers had all offseason to replace left guard Zion Johnson who departed in free agency following the conclusion of the 2025 season and have yet to clearly find an answer. The Chargers were hell-bent on building the depth of the offensive line room and avoiding a repeat of 2025, but are they sacrificing continuity at the top?

The linebacker depth

Veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman is starting the season on injured reserve. The unofficial depth chart has Del'Shawn Phillips penciled in as his replacement with the starting defense. How much of a rotation will there be in the group?

Veteran linebacker Troy Dye has been trusted in the past to step into the lineup but rising star Marlowe Wax has played well and set himself up on the fast-track into a bigger role. Wax finished the preseason as the second-highest PFF-graded linebacker in the NFL and top defender on the Chargers.

These are all questions that will have season long implications. The good news is that as the season starts, these questions will naturally be answered.