Jim Harbaugh might've spoiled a big Chargers change after playoff loss

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh might’ve given a major hint about the future of the team immediately after the loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Directly asked about offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Harbaugh said quite a bit with a small remark.

When asked if Roman is the right play caller for the offense by ESPN Kris Rhim, Harbaugh said this: “I don’t have the answer to that right now…We’re gonna look at that and everything.”

RELATED: Justin Herbert and Chargers' offense hapless again in yet another playoff loss

Maybe the knee-jerk reaction is to file this as a no big deal situation. Harbaugh just got done coaching a playoff game and wants to take some time before really diving into specific questions about plans.

But this is Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is King Coachspeak. He’s King Overexaggerator. He’s the reason for Harbaughisms.

This is the guy who constantly says Justin Herbert is the greatest quarterback of all time. There’s always a funny metaphor or reference to movies or something. He’s the guy who has consistently praised the NFL’s 41st-graded center in a league with 32 teams.

So Harbaugh not praising Roman, or at least expressing confidence in Roman’s abilities, certainly feels like a big deal.

No one on offense was prepared, they were drowning all night.



Chargers' offensive embarrassment should lead to organizational soul-searching https://t.co/cYppeWd67A — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 12, 2026

Make no mistake, Harbaugh and Roman are friends. There are decisions to be made about the future of the Chargers. There are Andrew Luck comparisons for Herbert making the rounds for good reason.

RELATED: Chargers, Justin Herbert slammed as they lose in playoffs yet again

But it sure feels like Roman has one foot out the door. His past playoff performances with the likes of Lamar Jackson haven’t improved with Herbert. Harbaugh surely sees that, just like everyone else.

“We win as a team, we lose as a team, and that’s my responsibility to have that team in a better position,” Harbaugh said, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

Excuses and hypotheticals about the future aside, it would almost be surprising to not see Harbaugh make a move with Roman. The fact he’s answering questions about the topic like this only adds more to what feels like obvious momentum in that direction.

