Chargers’ flurry of pre-kickoff roster moves vs. Steelers include some big help
The Los Angeles Chargers made several notable roster moves before the Week 10 primetime encounter with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Many of the moves provide a hobbled defense with some serious relief, too, just in time to deal with Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and star wideout DK Metcalf.
There, the Chargers announced three activations from injured reserve, bringing back the following players:
- LS Josh Harris
- DL Da'Shawn Hand
- DB Deane Leonard
RELATED: Chargers vs. Steelers injury news offers insight into trade result, update on starter
The Chargers also elevated the following players from the practice squad for the game:
- Jaret Patterson
- Trayveon Williams
The Chargers defense especially needs the reinforcements. One could argue the front seven hasn’t been the same since losing Poona Ford in free agency last offseason, so getting Da'Shawn Hand at least deepens the rotations and lets coordinator Jesse Minter get more flexible in his looks.
RELATED: Steelers vs. Chargers gets bold prediction from big-name former NFL head coach
Deane Leonard is more of a special teams get after the trade of Ja’Sir Taylor, it seems, but it never hurts to have more bodies at cornerback, especially with Tarheeb Still and others in the secondary battling injuries.
As for the running back elevations, the Chargers remain shy about really dishing on when rookie Omarion Hampton will come back. For this week, at least, they need more bodies behind Kimani Vidal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Aaron Rodgers will face a first on Sunday Night Football against Chargers
Bolts’ OL faces tall task, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Steelers
Chargers need to target fan-favorite's brother, who recently became available
Chargers hinted at why trade arrival might not play vs. Steelers
Chargers vs. Steelers fantasy football outlook for McConkey, Gadsden, Herbert, Vidal