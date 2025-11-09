Charger Report

Chargers’ flurry of pre-kickoff roster moves vs. Steelers include some big help

Chris Roling

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers made several notable roster moves before the Week 10 primetime encounter with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Many of the moves provide a hobbled defense with some serious relief, too, just in time to deal with Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and star wideout DK Metcalf. 

There, the Chargers announced three activations from injured reserve, bringing back the following players: 

  • LS Josh Harris
  • DL Da'Shawn Hand
  • DB Deane Leonard

RELATED: Chargers vs. Steelers injury news offers insight into trade result, update on starter

The Chargers also elevated the following players from the practice squad for the game: 

  • Jaret Patterson
  • Trayveon Williams

The Chargers defense especially needs the reinforcements. One could argue the front seven hasn’t been the same since losing Poona Ford in free agency last offseason, so getting Da'Shawn Hand at least deepens the rotations and lets coordinator Jesse Minter get more flexible in his looks.

RELATED: Steelers vs. Chargers gets bold prediction from big-name former NFL head coach

Deane Leonard is more of a special teams get after the trade of Ja’Sir Taylor, it seems, but it never hurts to have more bodies at cornerback, especially with Tarheeb Still and others in the secondary battling injuries. 

As for the running back elevations, the Chargers remain shy about really dishing on when rookie Omarion Hampton will come back. For this week, at least, they need more bodies behind Kimani Vidal. 

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Deane Leonard
Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Aaron Rodgers will face a first on Sunday Night Football against Chargers

Bolts’ OL faces tall task, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Steelers

Chargers need to target fan-favorite's brother, who recently became available

Chargers hinted at why trade arrival might not play vs. Steelers

Chargers vs. Steelers fantasy football outlook for McConkey, Gadsden, Herbert, Vidal

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News