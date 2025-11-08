Steelers vs. Chargers gets bold prediction from big-name former NFL head coach
The Los Angeles Chargers sit at 6-3 heading into Week 10. They've endured a plethora of injuries up to this point, most recently to standout tackle Joe Alt, who will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering another high ankle sprain last week.
The Chargers are down both of their tackles in Alt and Rashawn Slater, lost Najee Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton is missing a good chunk of the year as well. It's certainly an uphill battle from here, as the Bolts will have to make do with their roster currently as the NFL trade deadline has passed. They were able to acquire former first-round tackle Trevor Penning from New Orleans as a reinforcement.
Up next on the schedule is the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Steelers have a fearsome pass rush led by T.J. Watt and will look to take advantage of the Chargers' extremely injured offensive line. While the Bolts remain slim -3 favorites over the Steelers currently, former NFL head coach Jon Gruden doesn't think Justin Herbert and company can get it done on primetime.
Jon Gruden picks Steelers over Chargers outright
This game isn't being played in Pittsburgh, but Gruden doesn't think the home field advantage will help the Chargers in this one.
"I love the Pittsburgh Steelers in this one. I just think the injury to Joe Alt (hurts) this team," Gruden said on Barstool Sports' game preview. "You can't get hit as much as Herbert's getting hit. The Steelers are going to pepper him. They have too many good rushers, they have a lot of blitzes. It's going to be hard on Herbert the rest of the season without these two tackles."
Gruden makes a good point about both of the Chargers' tackles being out for the rest of the year. However, Herbert is capable of making plays off-script and producing behind lackluster offensive lines.
It certainly won't be easy, but the Chargers should be confident as long as 10 is throwing the ball.
