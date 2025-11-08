Chargers need to target fan-favorite's brother, who recently became available
The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL entering Week 10. They're currently third in the league, giving up just 1,594 yards through nine games.
As impressive as that is, they've also dealt with injuries at the safety position. Star safety Derwin James has yet to miss any games, but he's been banged up in more than one outing.
Considering their continued issues with injuries, it's never a bad idea to look at more depth when possible. That leads us to veteran safety Quandre Diggs, who was recently released by the Tennessee Titans.
Diggs makes sense for Los Angeles due to his ability to play in deep coverage. That would be especially useful when they move James into the slot, which is something they like to do. As if they needed another reason, it also helps that Diggs is related to a former fan favorite, Quentin Jammer.
Jammer, who played for the franchise when they were the San Diego Chargers, had 172 appearances with 161 starts in 11 seasons. His final year in the league was spent with the Denver Broncos in 2013, but we shouldn't judge him for that. We all have moments in life we regret.
Diggs requested his release amid Titans' struggles
The Titans are in the midst of a rebuild and the veteran Diggs asked to be released. They did right by him, allowing him the opportunity for a fresh start.
Diggs will be subject to waivers since he was released after the NFL trade deadline. If unclaimed, he will be free to sign with anyone.
The Chargers could be a solid option for him since it would allow him to join a strong defense that's in the mix for a playoff spot.
