Chargers vs. Steelers fantasy football outlook for McConkey, Gadsden, Herbert, Vidal
When the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in Week 10, the result could be a fantasy football fireworks show.
Those Steelers boast one of the NFL’s worst defenses, at least in terms of coughing up fantasy points to passing attacks. That opens up a handful of Chargers weapons to potentially big outbursts.
The Chargers aren’t nearly as vulnerable on the offensive side of the ball, but they need to travel far for this one, it’s a weird night kickoff time and Aaron Rodgers, at times, is still Aaron Rodgers.
Chargers vs. Steelers fantasy football start, sit
QB Justin Herbert
The Steelers cough up the fifth-most points to opposing quarterbacks in fantasy football this year. Justin Herbert has already thrown eight interceptions this year, five more than he did all of last year. But the offense is more pass-happy and he’s outdueled the likes of Patrick Mahomes, making him an obvious start.
Verdict: Start
RB Kimani Vidal
The Steelers don’t give up a ton of points to running backs and Vidal, technically the third-stringer, has been all over the place. He had 117 yards and a score two games ago, then just 30 yards last time out. Too erratic.
Verdict: Sit
WR Ladd McConkey
McConkey is a PPR machine who leads the Chargers in receiving with 47 grabs on 75 targets. He’s only scored three times, but he’s an obvious must-start against the Steelers.
Verdict: Start
WR Quentin Johnston
The former first-rounder had some fooled to start the year while hinting at a major breakout. He started with three scores over his first two games and has found the endzone six times overall. But he’s fallen to third on the team in receiving and has some backbreakingly silent weeks, from a fantasy perspective.
Verdict: Sit
TE Oronde Gadsden
The real breakout? A rookie tight end, who is now up to 32 catches for 453 yards and two scores. He’s quickly becoming matchup-proof, especially at a position in fantasy football that has been miserable. It helps that the Steelers are a super-exploitable matchup, too.
Verdict: Start
