Chargers vs. Steelers injury news offers insight into trade result, update on starter
The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers square off in a Week 10 primetime encounter that will say much about the AFC standings, plus the results of the trade deadline and injury updates, too.
Those Chargers went with an emergency trade at the deadline before the game against the Steelers, getting Trevor Penning from New Orleans in the wake of injuries to Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, Trey Pipkins and Bobby Hart, just to name a few.
But at the final practice of the week, the Chargers had a pretty surprising lineup out there with the first team while also providing a nice injury update.
RELATED: ESPN experts blast Chargers fans in predicting a 'Terrible Towel' upset for Steelers
Chargers trade fallout and key injury update
First, the Chargers’ offensive line during practice, courtesy of The Athletic’s Daniel Popper:
- LT Austin Deculus
- LG Zion Johnson
- C Bradley Bozeman
- RG Mekhi Becton
- RT Trey Pipkins
The final lineup on a Friday is usually a pretty good sign of where things will go for the actual starting five on Sunday. Meaning, Penning isn’t likely to be out there against the Steelers, despite the obvious need.
RELATED: Chargers' J.K. Dobbins decision eventually looks right after Broncos injury news
Deculus has massively struggled at left tackle when Alt has missed time, so it’s pretty surprising to see the Chargers consider this five the best, well, five.
The good news? The Chargers will apparently get Mekhi Becton back as a full-go after taking him off the final injury report. He’s had a brutal time staying healthy and on the field since signing with the team in free agency.
Despite this, going on the road against Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt with this lineup is unfortunate and, for lack of a better term, risky.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers get surprise Omarion Hampton injury progress update before Week 10
Chargers keys to victory include critical unit to take down Steelers
Omarion Hampton injury update: Buzz, fantasy football outlook on Chargers star
Where do the Chargers land in the 2026 NFL draft order after trade deadline?
Chargers wavier wire order, new NFL rules start after trade deadline