The Los Angeles Chargers are entering a pivotal offseason, one that needs to be able to get them over the hump in the AFC. Despite consecutive 11-win seasons, the Bolts failed to get past the Wild Card round in 2024 and 2025. Luckily for them, the Chargers are well-equipped heading into the offseason.

With over $80 million in cap space before cuts and five picks in the NFL Draft, the Bolts could possibly reach the top of the AFC with the right moves. They've already replaced their coordinators, hiring Mike McDaniel on offense and Chris O'Leary on defense.

Free agency is coming up and the Chargers have one of the biggest fish in the edge market. Odafe Oweh, whom they acquired back in October from the Baltimore Ravens, exploded for 7.5 sacks since joining the Chargers. He also had 3 sacks in their Wild Card loss to the New England Patriots.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed Oweh as one of the top franchise tag candidates heading into the offseason.

Odafe Oweh among top 2026 franchise tag candidates

Due to Oweh's stellar performance down the stretch since joining the Bolts, Davenport was clear that they should make their young edge rusher a priority, saying, "it makes sense for the Chargers to do whatever it takes to keep Oweh from ever reaching the open market."

"The Chargers will likely look to lock up Oweh long-term, but if the player and team can't agree on terms, it makes a ton of sense for the Bolts to use the franchise tag to keep Oweh in Southern California."

Chris O'Leary immediately mentions Odafe Oweh as a player that flashed as he was watching the Chargers defense 👀

Paging Joe Hortiz pic.twitter.com/ZtVwMdX5nN — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 3, 2026

Spotrac has Oweh's value set at $19.3 million per year, with a projected contract of 3 years, $57,972,261. The franchise tag price for a defensive end in 2026 is $27,322,000, meaning the Chargers would be paying over $8 million more than Oweh's projected average annual value.

The Chargers will have no problem paying Oweh. It's a matter of what they decide to do: locking him up long-term or basically paying a hefty one-year deal.

