Chargers Impacted by Latest Jesse Minter, Ravens Coaching News

The Los Angeles Chargers might not be losing any other coaches to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, after all.

While the Chargers expected to lose defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to a head coaching job, they have probably been waiting with bated breath to see if other coaches follow him out the door.

For now, it doesn’t appear that way, at least. Minter left the Chargers to step in as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, replacing John Harbaugh. He’s appeared to fill out most of his staff since.

That capped off early this week. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Minter and the Ravens will hire Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator, ending any speculation that a Chargers coach like Steve Clinkscale will head to Baltimore.

Ravens coaching news impacts Chargers

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers interviewed a handful of in-house candidates for their coordinator vacancies this offseason. That includes Clinkscale on the defensive side of things.

After Minter’s departure, the Chargers went to the college ranks to grab Chris O’Leary, who spent one season away from the Chargers collecting coordinator experience before his return.

Reunion: The Ravens plan to hire Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator, sources say.



Weaver, 45, played in Baltimore for four seasons, coached there for three and interviewed for their head coaching job. Now he’ll team up with Jesse Minter. pic.twitter.com/tkFfJzkfKt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2026

On the offensive side of the ball, as everyone has heard by now, the Chargers went with former Miami head coach Mike McDaniel after an exhaustive search.

We’ll see if the Ravens and Minter manage to pry anyone else away from the Chargers, but the pull of Harbaugh seems to be doing quite well for the franchise right now, when it comes to retaining coaches and luring big names to town.

As an aside, perhaps Minter and the Ravens were a tough sell for defensive coordinator candidates, since the head coach has stated his desire to call the plays.

Notable Chargers coaching staff

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

Offensive coordinator: Mike McDaniel

Passing game coordinator: Marcus Brady

Quarterbacks: Shane Day

Defensive coordinator: Chris O'Leary

Defensive line: Mike Elston

Assistant defensive line: Will Tukuafu

Special teams coordinator: Ryan Ficken

Executive director of player performance: Ben Herbert

