Chargers Predictions Could Spark Huge Debate About Former Mike McDaniel Weapon

The Los Angeles Chargers offense has been far from exceptional over the last two years, with Greg Roman at the helm calling plays. A team that has Justin Herbert at quarterback and now a first-round pick at running back. Yet, the team still ranked No. 22 in points per game and found itself only scoring three points in the playoff loss to the New England Patriots.

With this lack of explosion, the Chargers decided to hire Mike McDaniel, the former Dolphins Head Coach. A coach who specializes in maximizing his players and playing to their strengths. Someone who said in his first press conference: "There's schematic ways to get completions that maybe all three quarterbacks on your roster would be capable of doing...It can be taxing over time for a player to necessitate an incredible play too often to be able to score points and win football games."

This quote essentially says that while Herbert can do everything himself, this can lead to pain points later in the season, thus creating an offensive ecosystem that is unproblematic is crucial to yield generally greater results. Former offensive coordinator, Roman, often relied too much on the heroics of Herbert, something he will not have if he is officially hired by the New York Jets.

So, by creating this unproblematic offensive ecosystem, the first question that many are set to think of is: who are players that can help Herbert have a better 2026? Who fits this "easy button" role?

CBS Sports recently published an article discussing potential landing spots for top free agents, and a name was floated for the Chargers that both are relevant for the Bolts' needs and familiar with the coaches on the Chargers staff.

CBS Names Deebo Samuel as Free Agent Fit for Chargers Offense

Deebo Samuel, CBS' No. 44-ranked free agent, was described as a fit for the Bolts in the following excerpt: "The longtime 49ers standout heads back to the west coast after one season with the Commanders. Samuel provides new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel (who was with Samuel in San Francisco) another chess piece, one who can excel after the catch and provide easy completions for Herbert."

With scheme familiarity under McDaniel and a skillset that can alleviate pressure from superstar QB Herbert, the fit almost makes too much sense. Of course, the Chargers will have to answer questions of if his asking price is worth bringing him in, as well as if his role will diminish the roles of other currently rostered wide receivers like Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris.

If those questions are answered and the staff believes Samuel to be a great fit, look for another piece to add in already exciting offense for the 2026 season.

