Chargers Could Tap Familiar Free Agency Source to Upgrade Offensive Line

Last offseason, Los Angeles Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz was praised for his work when it came to adding veteran performers. Bringing back veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, and adding ball-hawking cornerback Donte Jackson from Pittsburgh proved to be excellent moves.

Recently, Aaron Schatz of ESPN forecasted one free-agent signing for each team in the league. The Los Angeles Chargers desperately need help on their offensive front. He has Hortiz tapping the Pittsburgh Steelers once again and adding 10-year veteran guard Isaac Seumalo.

“The Chargers will get tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back next season,” explained Schatz, “but they still need big help on the interior offensive line. Left guard Zion Johnson, now a free agent, was near the bottom of the league in pass block win rate (87.4 percent) last season. Center Bradley Bozeman also announced his retirement February 23.” It’s also worth noting that 2025 free-agent addition Mekhi Becton was a major disappointment.

Chargers’ Offensive Line Could Add a Super Bowl Champion

A third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, the former Oregon State blocker spent seven seasons with the Birds before signing with the Blacks and Gold in 2023. Seumalo earned a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in 2017, and he also has a dozen postseason games (9 starts) on his resume between the Eagles and Steelers. He played in the Super Bowl LII win over the Pats, and started Super Bowl LVII vs. the Chiefs.

Over the past three seasons with Pittsburgh, he’s played and started 44 regular-season contests, and three playoff games. The 6’4”, 303-pound blocker would be an immediate upgrade up front.

“The veteran Seumalo,” added Schatz, “was second among 65 qualifying guards with a 97.3 percent pass rush win rate and fourth with a 76.9 percent run block win rate. This would be a huge step toward making Los Angeles a serious Super Bowl contender.”

Could Joe Hortiz Look Towards Pittsburgh Once Again?

You may recall that Hortiz not only looked to the Steelers for Jackson last offseason, the Chargers also signed former Pittsburgh workhorse Najee Harris. He went down in Week 3 in a home win over the Broncos with a torn Achilles, and was lost for the remainder of the season. He signed a one-year deal with Jim Harbaugh’s club last March, and it remains to be seen whether he returns to the team.

Regardless, the Chargers will be very busy addressing the interior of the o-line in the coming months, and will likely utilize both free agency and April’s draft to fix this trouble spot.