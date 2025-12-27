Chargers’ GM Joe Hortiz landed a pair of top free agents in 2025

Earlier this week, Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus came with the best 20 free-agent signings from the 2025 NFL offseason. The playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers placed two performers, one on defense and one on offense, on the list. Hats off to Bolts’ general manager Joe Hortiz, who doesn’t get a lot of attention for his contributions to this organization.

Coordinator Jesse Minter’s defense entered Week 17 allowing the third-fewest total yards in the league. The Chargers are also sixth in fewest passing yards allowed. The Bolts have allowed only 14 TD passes while totaling 17 interceptions. Cornerback Donte Jackson has four of those picks, and leads the team with 12 passes defensed.

“The Chargers are headed back to the postseason for a second consecutive campaign under Jim Harbaugh,” said Gray. “The team’s defense has helped carry the freight despite multiple personnel losses, and Jackson’s play has been a significant factor why.”

“Among cornerbacks to play 450 or more snaps,” explained Gray, “Jackson ranks seventh in PFF coverage grade (77.8) and ninth in overall PFF grade (76.3). Further, his 43.9 passer rating when targeted is the lowest among qualified corners, and his 16.9 snaps per reception is the sixth-best mark.”

Minter’s defense has been solid during the team’s current four-game winning streak. The Chargers have not allowed more than two TD passes in any of their 15 games this season.

“Considering Jackson was signed from Pittsburgh on a two-year, $13 million deal,” added Gray, “he’s sure looking like a steal for Jesse Minter—especially after struggling in 2024.”

On the other side of the ball, the return of a familiar face has been a big help to an offense that has been stifled at times. Veteran wideout Keenan Allen spent 2024 with the Bears after being traded to Chicago a year ago, He currently leads Harbaugh’s team with 73 receptions.

“In spite of Justin Herbert flourishing,” said Gray, “the Chargers’ offense has yet to fully realize form in Greg Roman’s second season. That’s primarily due to a boatload of offensive line injuries—and not the fault of pass-catchers like Allen.”

The 13-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowlers ranks second on the team with 724 receiving yards, and is third on the club with four touchdown grabs.

Allen has looked as comfortable as ever back in Los Angeles,” added Gray. “His 79.9 PFF receiving grade is 13th among receivers with at least 80 targets, and his 1.77 yards per route run is 22nd. Chargers wideouts sit 10th in receiving grade this year and have improved from 17th to eighth in positive EPA rate. Allen’s veteran presence has unquestionably been a crutch for Herbert.”

