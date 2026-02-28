Chargers' Apparent Best Free-Agent Target is Unexpected Former 1st-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers have been a playoff team in each of Jim Harbaugh’s two seasons as head coach. The club has finished 11-6 in back-to-back seasons, but unfortunately has not had any postseason success to date. There have been ugly losses to the Texans (32-12) in 2024, and to the Super Bowl-bound Patriots (16-3) last month.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report lays claim to having the “perfect” free-agent signing for each of the 32 teams. The list comes with a couple of stipulations. “Every signing was an external addition,” explained Ballentine, “and there were no duplicates.”

Fair enough. The Chargers certainly have one area to address, and that’s the offensive line. Injuries to tackles Rashawn Slater—who missed the entire 2025 season—and Joe Alt were devastating. Meanwhile, the interior of this unit continued to disappoint. Hence, Ballentine has the Bolts opting for one-time Jets’ first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker.

One-time Jets’ First-Rounder Mekhi Becton Was a Big Disappointment

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Last year's Mekhi Becton signing was a swing and a miss for the Chargers. He couldn't repeat his 2024 performance with the Eagles and he's likely on the way out. That shouldn't keep the Chargers from continuing to take shots at the offensive line in free agency.”

“Case in point, Alijah Vera-Tucker could be a huge signing for them,” said Ballentine. “His versatility would allow him to play either guard spot or slide out to tackle in a pinch. With both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater coming off season-ending injuries, that would be great.”

Only the offensive fronts of the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns were ranked lower than the Chargers by Pro Football Focus in 2025. And there could be a massive overhaul inside this unit. Center Bradley Bozeman has announced his retirement, left guards Zion Johnson is slated to become an unrestricted free agent, and Becton could wind up being one-and-done with the team.

Alijah Vera-Tucker Comes Off a Lost 2025 Season

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft from USC could be a bit of a gamble. “The 26-year-old is coming off a season-ending injury of his own,” explained Ballentine. “The triceps injury that ended his 2025 season before it got started should lower his cost, but the Chargers have a ton of cap space so they are the perfect team to see what Vera-Tucker can do.”

Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert took a beating this past season, sacked 54 times in 16 regular-season games, and was dropped six more times in the wild card loss to the Pats. The Chargers’ offense is in the midst of a makeover with the hiring of new coordinator Mike McDaniel. It will be interesting to see how general manager Joe Hortiz addresses the interior of a snakebit offensive line.