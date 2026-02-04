Chargers’ Worst Free-Agent Signing is Bust, Contract Details Mean They Can Cut Ties
The Los Angeles Chargers are firmly entrenched in the 2026 offseason. Not surprisingly, there have already been changes to Jim Harbaugh’s team. Successful defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is now the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, and former safeties coach Chris O’Leary is back with the organization and will be Harbaugh’s new DC in 2026.
General manager Joe Hortiz has done a solid job with the organization. Last offseason, he brought back veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen—who led the playoff-bound Chargers with 81 receptions. He also inked veteran cornerback Donte Jackson to a two-year deal. The former Panthers’ and Steelers’ ball-hawk was a big factor for the league’s fifth-ranked defense in 2025.
Last week, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus looked at all 32 NFL teams and their 2025 free-agent class. He noted each club’s best and worst addition. When it came to the former, Locker gave the nod to the aforementioned Jackson. As for the negative, former Philadelphia Eagles’ right guard Mekhi Becton proved to be a huge disappointment.
“Fresh off a Super Bowl title,” said Locker, “the Chargers hoped that Becton would solidify the interior of their offensive line; instead, the antithesis happened. Becton slid to a 36.6 overall PFF grade, the second-worst of any qualified guard. He netted a sub-47.0 grade in both pass protection and run-blocking.”
Becton played in 15 games and made 14 start during the regular season, and was in the opening lineup in the playoff loss at New England. Last March, Hortiz signed the former first-round pick of the New York Jets to a two-year, $20 million deal (via Spotrac). However, the contract was structured that they could reasonably part ways with Becton after one year and it certainly won’t be a shock if that happens.
Of course, the Chargers not having tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt for the majority of the season, along with the disappointing showing by Becton, were all reasons the Bolts’ offensive front finished a disappointing 30th in PFF’s final offensive line rankings this season. Hence, it’s more than likely that it’s back to the drawing board for Hortiz and the team when it comes to fixing the interior of the offensive front.
